Ball Park® Buns is Giving Fans A Chance to Win Tickets to the Little League Baseball® World Series Championship Weekend

The Official Hamburger and Hot Dog Bun of the 2023 Little League Baseball® World Series is giving fans the chance to 'swing big' and enjoy an in-person experience in Williamsport, PA

HORSHAM, Pa., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued multi-year partnership with Little League® Baseball and Softball, Ball Park® Buns is offering fans a chance to 'swing big' and receive the ultimate Little League World Series experience. Beginning today, sports enthusiasts across the country have the chance to win a trip to the action-filled Championship Weekend of the Little League Baseball® World Series (LLBWS), slated to take place on August 26-27.

Fans have until July 7 to visit BallParkBuns.com/SwingBig to share in 500 words or less their personal story on why they should win this "home run" of a trip. Entries will be judged on creativity, originality and demonstrated need. The prize package, valued at $15,000, includes four passes to the LLBWS Championship Weekend in Williamsport, PA, roundtrip airfare, a three-night hotel stay, a $500 gift card towards the Little League Official store, a tour of the Little League International complex, World of Little League® Museum, and more.

"Ball Park Buns is synonymous with celebrations, no matter how big or small, and there's no better place to celebrate the hard work and commitment of Little Leaguers® around the globe than at the Little League Baseball World Series," said Cindy Jiskra, Brand Manager, Ball Park Buns & Rolls. "As the official hamburger and hot dog bun of the Little League Baseball World Series, we look forward to reading the outpouring of stories that will be submitted as part of our 'Swing Big' contest. We can't wait to crown a winner and have them attend the big weekend this August."

For spectators planning to attend this year's LLBWS, Ball Park Buns is stepping up to the plate and unveiling its Ball Park Buns Pin Trading Post, the premier one-stop-shop for fans to collect and trade pins, test their skills with fun games and win prizes. Throughout the LLBWS, Ball Park Buns will be dropping new, exclusive, limited-edition pins and branded lanyards.

Perfect for grilling, tailgating, parties and more, Ball Park hot dog and hamburger buns are America's favorite buns and deliver fresh taste and outstanding flavor. With many varieties of buns and rolls, it's easy to make Ball Park Buns part of your next meal – and watch the crowd go wild. Ball Park Buns is a part of Bimbo Bakeries USA. For a full list of Ball Park products and where to buy them, please visit www.BallParkBuns.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About Little League ®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League® believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League® graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League® story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League® (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

