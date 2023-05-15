Genesys Extends Beyond the Contact Center with New AI-Powered Employee Experience Solution

Genesys Cloud EX helps any organization foster employee engagement, performance and trust through industry-leading AI-powered workforce management capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration today announced the Genesys Cloud EX™ solution, a new product to engage, motivate and empower employees within the contact center and beyond. This new standalone employee experience solution helps any business increase engagement, performance and trust with today's digital workforce through capabilities including artificial intelligence (AI)-powered workforce forecasting and scheduling, gamification and performance management, coaching, and employee development.

Organizations increasingly recognize their employees are key to delivering great customer experiences. As businesses grapple with new remote and hybrid working models, talent shortages and the rise of the gig economy, many leaders say ensuring a positive employee experience is a No. 1 priority, according to "The State of Customer Experience" report from Genesys. Yet, legacy on-premises systems limit many businesses in managing and supporting their employees, with approximately only half (52%) of survey respondents reporting they use modern cloud-based workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions today.

With Genesys Cloud EX, organizations can drive engagement through a full breadth of employee experience features in a single user interface, including workforce management, quality management, performance management and more. The solution is built from the industry-leading AI foundation of workforce engagement management from Genesys, which currently holds 22 patents in areas like forecasting, model training, and contact center staffing, as well as over 100 pending patents in AI. Genesys has recently received the highest possible scores for the workforce optimization evaluation criteria in The Forrester Wave™: Contact Center as a Service, Q1 2023 report. This includes earning a 5 out of 5 score for workforce management, quality management and performance management/gamification criteria.

Genesys Cloud EX offers organizations added flexibility to modernize their employee experience with capabilities that they can use as a standalone solution, a first step to adopting the full Genesys Cloud CX suite or alongside their existing contact center infrastructure. To simplify the integration process between systems, Genesys and partners are offering pre-built connectors from the Genesys Engage™ solution, Avaya and Amazon Connect initially, with more to come. With capabilities to help organizations empower their workforce beyond the contact center, organizations can also use Genesys Cloud EX to support employees in the back office.

Etraveli Group, a worldwide online travel agency and leading global provider of flight technology, recently selected Genesys Cloud EX to manage and engage 300 employees in the back office in its claims, payouts and ticketing departments. The company previously consolidated its customer service agents on the Genesys Workforce Engagement Management solution, enabling it to identify issues and manage its teams more effectively.

Gurpreet Sawhney of Etraveli Group said, "As a long-time Genesys customer that's driven improvements across both customer and employee experience, we saw an opportunity to utilize Genesys Cloud EX for our employees outside of the contact center. Genesys Cloud EX has provided a solution focused on employee experience to help us accomplish our objectives."

With Genesys Cloud EX, businesses can create happier, more engaged employees through:

Comprehensive quality management tools – powered by AI and automation – and personalized, performance-driven learning, help managers identify clear CX improvement goals and empower employees in real-time.

Speech and text analytics make it possible to more accurately understand customer requests to predict and suggest responses that better address inquiries, both via self-service and agent-assisted interactions.

AI-powered continuous forecasting and scheduling enables organizations to intelligently manage resources so the right employees are available to help customers at the right time; suggest what resources might be needed at any time; and avoid overstaffing or understaffing.

Performance management and gamification allow organizations to make work more purposeful and fun. Transparent and intuitive dashboards deliver employees with personalized, real-time feedback against business goals, empowering them to own their success. Leaderboards and competitions help cultivate team spirit.

"Improving the employee experience has become a business priority that spans people, process, technology and physical workplace considerations. Different business functions must work together to develop a unified strategy that transforms them into a more employee-centric and experience-focused organization. Solutions such as Genesys Cloud EX that help better integrate organizations at the people and workflow level will be a vital support for businesses looking to improve employee experience," said Adam Holtby, principal analyst at Omdia.

"Employee experience is a business imperative because it often dictates customer experience. Many organizations are hamstrung by legacy investments that limit their ability to support the needs of today's digital workforce," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer, Genesys. "Genesys Cloud EX offers companies a simplified path to the cloud and tools that help them manage and empower their employees wherever they are."

