LCG Hires Christopher Philips, CFA to Lead OCIO Practice

ATLANTA, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LCG Associates, Inc., a national investment consulting firm, has hired Christopher Philips, CFA as Senior Vice President and the Firm's Outsourced Chief Investment Officer ("OCIO") Practice Leader.

The new role is a result of LCG's continued success in the OCIO space. Philips will be responsible for implementing OCIO best practices as well as expanding business development. Additionally, Christopher will conduct capital market and asset class research, investment manager due diligence, and special topical studies.

"Christopher's wealth of experience in the OCIO marketplace and his alignment with LCG's client-service focus are two of the reasons we are so delighted to welcome him to LCG's leadership team. We are confident Christopher will provide an innovative approach to leading our OCIO efforts by building on the existing foundation we've created to meet our current OCIO clients' goals over the last eleven years," said Edward F. Johnson, LCG's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Philips joins the firm after 22 years at Vanguard, where he most recently served as Principal and Head of Vanguard's Institutional Advisory Services, responsible for leading, evolving, and expanding the OCIO business. Before this role, Christopher was Regional Head of Institutional Asset Management, where he was responsible for leading a team of relationship managers for Vanguard's Institutional Investment Only Services, focusing on DB, DC, nonprofit, and corporate assets.

Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and is an active member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Philadelphia. Christopher holds a B.A. from Franklin and Marshall College.

About LCG Associates

Founded in 1973, LCG Associates is a national, employee-owned investment consulting firm. As an independent company, the firm provides proactive, value-added consulting services and research to institutional and private clients. LCG is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington. For more information on LCG, please visit www.lcgassociates.com.

