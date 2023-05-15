OneTrust Introduces AI Governance Solution to Inventory, Assess, and Monitor AI Risk

Helping organizations manage the privacy, ethical, and societal risks associated with artificial intelligence

ATLANTA, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, introduces OneTrust Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance, a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations inventory, assess, and monitor the wide range of risks associated with AI. As organizations use AI and machine learning (ML) to process large amounts of data and drive innovation, AI Governance provides visibility and control over data used and risks generated by AI models.

AI Governance provides a comprehensive solution for managing the unique risks associated with AI

According to Gartner, "Success and scaling of AI projects require leaders to address strategies and methods related to fairness, transparency, explainability, reliability, privacy, and security."1 As the use of AI and machine learning becomes more widespread, it is essential for organizations to address the privacy, ethical, and societal risks associated with these technologies. With AI Governance, organizations can embed data ethics, privacy, and security practices by default into the use of AI across their business.

"Responsible AI is not an option, but a necessity in today's business landscape," said Blake Brannon, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at OneTrust. "AI Governance provides a comprehensive solution for managing the unique risks associated with AI, including privacy, ethical, compliance, and operational risks. Using our product, organizations can automate record keeping and risk management, ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability in their AI systems. By implementing responsible AI practices, companies can build trust with customers, regulators, and society at large, and position their business for success in the AI-driven future."

With AI Governance, compliance teams and data scientists can better understand data use and classification, evaluate the risks, and demonstrate compliance with emerging global requirements to ensure AI is used ethically and responsibly:

Inventory: Organizations can centrally view and manage AI projects, models, and data sets both internally developed and sourced from third parties. AI Governance establishes relationships across data sets and AI models to trace the path of data from its origin.

Assess risk: Users can assess AI projects against global laws and frameworks, including the NIST AI Risk Management Framework (RMF), OECD AI Principles, and more. AI Governance, along with OneTrust Data Discovery & Governance, connects to structured and unstructured sources of data to automatically discover and classify sensitive and personal data that may drive algorithmic bias or privacy risk. Regulatory intelligence helps automate compliance workflows and risk management, and automatically generate required control mitigations and compliance documentation such as conformity assessments.

Monitor: AI Governance integrates with existing model registries and MLOps tooling to detect AI model use and changes, and sync with a centralized inventory. Teams can continually evaluate models and training data for drift, bias, fairness, accuracy, and quality with in-app alerts.

Only OneTrust provides the powerful combination of privacy and risk management solutions, built-in regulatory guidance, data discovery and classification, and AI risk management framework templates to manage the unique and broad-reaching risks posed by AI systems. The solution leverages OneTrust's deep experience in data privacy and governance, and robust tools for managing risk and record keeping for audit, compliance, and proactive trust management.

OneTrust AI Governance will be available to select, qualifying customers through the AI Governance Early Access Program (EAP). This program offers an opportunity to get an early look at the solution and provide feedback to shape its development.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

1 Gartner, Applying AI — Governance and Risk Management, Avivah Litan, Svetlana Sicular, et al., Dec 7, 2022

