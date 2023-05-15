Zylox-Tonbridge to be Added to MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index

HANGZHOU, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced the results of the May 2023 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. Zylox-Tonbridge (2190.HK, "the Company") is pleased to learn that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index, effective as of the close of May 31, 2023.

The MSCI China Small Cap Index is an equity index compiled by MSCI Inc. and aims to reflect the performance of the small-cap segment of the China market. The index captures small-cap representation with good business performance and growth potential across China market. It is expected that Zylox-Tonbridge will attract more global capital allocations, further enhancing the Company's stock liquidity and increasing its popularity in the global investment community after being added to MSCI China Small Cap Index formally.

Dr. Jonathon Zhong Zhao, Chairman and CEO of Zylox-Tonbridge, said, "This milestone reflects the market's recognition of the Company's value and growth prospects. We will continue to leverage our strong product R&D capabilities and operational efficiency to move towards a leading vascular interventional medical device platform, achieving long-term development and creating value for company shareholders."

About Zylox-Tonbridge:

Zylox-Tonbridge is one of the leading players in the neuro- and peripheral-vascular interventional medical device market in China. The Company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

As an integrated medical device company supported by our in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technological platforms, and commercialization capabilities, we strive to provide patients with high-quality and affordable medical devices and services, so that everyone has access to the high-quality life brought by advanced medical technology.

For more information, please visit our official website:www.zyloxtb.com

