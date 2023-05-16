Billtrust Honored with Silver Stevie Award® for Achievement in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives

2023 American Business Awards® Recognizes Efforts to Eliminate Paper Invoices and Checks While Achieving Workforce Inclusivity and Diversity

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and digital payments market leader, announced that was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Environment, Social and Governance category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®. Recipients in this category demonstrated their commitment to reducing pollution, CO2 output and waste, as well as achieving a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The Silver Stevie Award recognizes Billtrust's global ESG efforts to focus on both our culture and our climate.

In recent years, Billtrust has taken significant steps in stakeholder engagement and has made investments in sustainability and diversity initiatives . It now supports over 2,600 customers in 36 countries, many of which use Billtrust's solutions to reduce paper and emissions associated with inefficient billing and invoicing processes. The company's eSolutions team exists to accelerate digital adoption and, in 2021, it hit a significant milestone by campaigning on behalf of its customers to eliminate 301 million paper invoices and 22 million paper checks from manufacture, distribution and disposal.

In 2022, Billtrust also introduced a sustainability award at its annual customer conference and created an environmental sales calculator for its sales teams to help educate customers on the impact of Billtrust products. The company strongly believes its commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) is critical in fulfilling its vision to retain exceptional talent and lift up the communities in which it operates. The brand works to continually advance its DEIB efforts in a range of areas, including introducing a supplier diversity program and introducing seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Finally, in 2022, Billtrust launched its year-round community impact program, Billtrust for Good, to donate $100,000 and volunteer 2,500+ hours to community partners worldwide.

"We are especially proud to receive the Silver Stevie Award in this category, as it recognizes our efforts as a global company to focus on both our culture and our climate," said Sunil Rajasekar, Billtrust CEO.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to control costs, accelerate cash flow and improve customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands get paid faster while transitioning from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With over 2,600 global customers and more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on meaningful customer outcomes.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

