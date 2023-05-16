Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Offers Guests New, Convenient Catering Options for Every Summer Occasion

New Family Meal, Catering Offerings Feature Sirloin Steak Tips, Barrel Cheeseburger Sliders, Plus Seasonal Sides

LEBANON, Tenn., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® adds new Sirloin Steak Tips Bundle and Barrel Cheeseburger Slider Platter to its catering menu just in time for summer holiday gatherings with family and friends. Alongside new catering additions, guests can pick up or have delivered a new Sirloin Steak Tips n' Tenders Family Meal Basket prepared and ready to serve to the whole family. Whether hosting a summer celebration for the whole neighborhood or needing a simple weeknight meal for the family, Cracker Barrel has an abundance of homestyle meals for everyone to enjoy.

Take care anywhere this summer with Cracker Barrel catering. The new Sirloin Steak Stips catering bundle offers a complete meal for 10, served with choice of two or three catering sides, plus biscuits or corn muffins. (PRNewswire)

"At Cracker Barrel our goal is to offer guests a variety of hassle-free homestyle family meal and catering options"

"With all the summer gathering moments approaching, at Cracker Barrel our goal is to offer guests a variety of hassle-free homestyle family meal and catering options to ease the stress of hosting gatherings, whether small or large," said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary Innovation Thomas Yun. "This season's additions, like our new Sirloin Steak Tips Catering Bundle and Sirloin Steak Tips n' Tenders Family Meal Basket offer guests hearty portions and appeal to the types of meals everyone craves to enjoy during the summer, without all the hassle."

With plenty of new, craveable catering additions, there is something for everyone to share the care with family and friends around the table this summer including:

New! Sirloin Steak Tips Catering Bundle: For a catering option, try the Sirloin Steak Tips Catering Bundle which comes with a hearty portion of Cracker Barrel's Sirloin Steak Tips with garlic butter glaze and served with two or three country sides and choice of biscuits or corn muffins.

New! Barrel Cheeseburger Slider Platter: Leave the grilling to Cracker Barrel this summer with the Cheeseburger Slider Platter catering option that includes 10 mini burgers topped with American cheese and served with ketchup, mayo, mustard and pickles.

New! Sirloin Steak Tips n' Tenders Family Meal Basket: Includes choices the whole family will enjoy , like Sirloin Steak Tips, served with garlic butter glaze, plus 10 hand-breaded fried or grilled chicken tenders. Comes with a choice of two country sides, buttermilk biscuits and a choice of dipping sauce.

Summer Sides and Beverages: No meal is complete without Cracker Barrel's signature catering sides and refreshing beverages. For a limited time, enjoy the return of a classic summer side dish, seasoned corn on the cob, or select another fan favorite like mac n' cheese, coleslaw and green beans – available for selecting alongside a catering bundle or picking up a la carte. Before checking out, add on a half-gallon of Strawberry Lemonade, a sweet refreshment perfect for enjoying after a hot summer day.

Those looking for more craveable options to help celebrate summer can pick from the variety of other catering menu options like the Build Your Own Homestyle Chicken Sandwich Bar featuring Cracker Barrel's signature Homestyle Fried Chicken, plus toppings or the Tenders Trio Platter served with choice of three different chicken tenders: plain, sweet n' smoky maple bacon and new Kick'n Buffalo Ranch. For more information on Cracker Barrel's catering options or to place an order for your next summer gathering visit crackerbarrel.com/catering.

