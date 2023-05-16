The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results; Updates Fiscal 2023 Guidance

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $37.3 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 4.2% from the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 4.5%, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 4.6%.
Fiscal 2023 Guidance
- Sales and comparable sales to decline between 2% and 5% compared to fiscal 2022
- Operating margin rate to be between 14.3% and 14.0%
- Tax rate of approximately 24.5%
- Interest expense of approximately $1.8 billion
- Diluted earnings-per-share-percent-decline between 7% and 13% compared to fiscal 2022
The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters.
Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the demand for our products and services; net sales growth; comparable sales; the effects of competition; our brand and reputation; implementation of store, interconnected retail, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; the state of the economy; the state of the housing and home improvement markets; the state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans, and consumer credit; the impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, potential associates, suppliers and service providers; cost and availability of labor; costs of fuel and other energy sources; international trade disputes, natural disasters, climate change, public health issues, cybersecurity events, military conflicts or acts of war, supply chain disruptions, and other business interruptions that could compromise data privacy or disrupt operation of our stores, distribution centers and other facilities, our ability to operate or access communications, financial or banking systems, or supply or delivery of, or demand for, our products or services; our ability to address expectations regarding environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters and meet ESG goals; continuation or suspension of share repurchases; net earnings performance; earnings per share; future dividends; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation, including compliance with related settlements; the challenges of international operations; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; store openings and closures; guidance for fiscal 2023 and beyond; financial outlook; and the impact of acquired companies on our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended January 29, 2023 and also as may be described from time to time in future reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
in millions, except per share data
April 30,
May 1,
% Change
Net sales
$ 37,257
$ 38,908
(4.2) %
Cost of sales
24,700
25,763
(4.1)
Gross profit
12,557
13,145
(4.5)
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
6,355
6,610
(3.9)
Depreciation and amortization
651
606
7.4
Total operating expenses
7,006
7,216
(2.9)
Operating income
5,551
5,929
(6.4)
Interest and other (income) expense:
Interest income and other, net
(33)
(3)
N/M
Interest expense
474
372
27.4
Interest and other, net
441
369
19.5
Earnings before provision for income taxes
5,110
5,560
(8.1)
Provision for income taxes
1,237
1,329
(6.9)
Net earnings
$ 3,873
$ 4,231
(8.5) %
Basic weighted average common shares
1,010
1,030
(1.9) %
Basic earnings per share
$ 3.83
$ 4.11
(6.8)
Diluted weighted average common shares
1,013
1,034
(2.0) %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 3.82
$ 4.09
(6.6)
Three Months Ended
Selected Sales Data (1)
April 30,
May 1,
% Change
Customer transactions (in millions)
390.9
410.7
(4.8) %
Average ticket
$ 91.92
$ 91.72
0.2
Sales per retail square foot
$ 592.94
$ 621.99
(4.7)
—————
(1)
Selected Sales Data does not include results for HD Supply.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
in millions
April 30,
May 1,
January 29,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,260
$ 2,844
$ 2,757
Receivables, net
4,213
3,936
3,317
Merchandise inventories
25,371
25,297
24,886
Other current assets
1,579
1,790
1,511
Total current assets
32,423
33,867
32,471
Net property and equipment
25,674
25,166
25,631
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,931
5,980
6,941
Goodwill
7,447
7,450
7,444
Other assets
3,911
4,104
3,958
Total assets
$ 76,386
$ 76,567
$ 76,445
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 12,630
$ 15,367
$ 11,443
Accrued salaries and related expenses
1,931
2,008
1,991
Current installments of long-term debt
1,338
2,463
1,231
Current operating lease liabilities
966
859
945
Other current liabilities
8,581
9,690
7,500
Total current liabilities
25,446
30,387
23,110
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
40,915
39,158
41,962
Long-term operating lease liabilities
6,209
5,335
6,226
Other long-term liabilities
3,454
3,396
3,585
Total liabilities
76,024
78,276
74,883
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
362
(1,709)
1,562
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 76,386
$ 76,567
$ 76,445
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
in millions
April 30,
May 1,
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$ 3,873
$ 4,231
Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
793
727
Stock-based compensation expense
124
115
Changes in working capital
809
(1,360)
Changes in deferred income taxes
(59)
(44)
Other operating activities
74
120
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,614
3,789
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(905)
(704)
Other investing activities
2
3
Net cash used in investing activities
(903)
(701)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of short-term debt, net
—
(1,035)
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts
—
3,957
Repayments of long-term debt
(1,063)
(1,054)
Repurchases of common stock
(2,887)
(2,308)
Proceeds from sales of common stock
15
5
Cash dividends
(2,118)
(1,962)
Other financing activities
(135)
(182)
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,188)
(2,579)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,477)
509
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(20)
(8)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
2,757
2,343
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$ 1,260
$ 2,844
