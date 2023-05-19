Aspirion Announces Acquisition of FIRM Revenue Cycle Management Services, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a leading technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") provider for complex claims and revenue integrity, announced today that it has acquired FIRM Revenue Cycle Management Services, Inc. ("FIRM RCM"), a trusted partner to hospital systems in the recovery of denied, unpaid, and underpaid medical insurance claims. As part of the announcement, the FIRM RCM team will continue to be led by Nancy Momcilovic. Simultaneously, Joseph Cook, Principal, will retire from active management following the completion of the acquisition. The acquisition closed on May 18, 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome FIRM RCM to the Aspirion family," said Amy Amick, CEO of Aspirion. "FIRM RCM has been built upon an incredible commitment to client excellence and robust subject matter expertise which is the backbone for the exceptional value they bring to their clients. This core fiber to the company's DNA aligns extremely well with Aspirion's. We know together we can help bring even greater value to the market."

"FIRM RCM is excited to join forces with Aspirion," said Nancy Momcilovic, Esq. President of FIRM RCM. "Aspirion's expertise and reputation in revenue cycle management are unparalleled, and we believe that together, we can create even more value for our healthcare clients. We carefully selected Aspirion to partner with given our aligned values and culture, and the shared strength of our teams. We are excited to be able to leverage their advanced technologies over time to bring even greater value to our clients."

"The combination of Aspirion and FIRM RCM demonstrates Aspirion's commitment to investing in high-growth companies positioned to address the increasingly complex financial challenges of the US healthcare system," said Richard Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Aspirion.

This acquisition marks Aspirion's sixth successful transaction in the past five years, further bolstering the range of services available to its clients. In addition to its mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, Aspirion maintains a strong record of client retention, expanding services within existing clients, and acquiring new clients, all of which underscore the significant value Aspirion brings to the healthcare market.

About Aspirion

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue via overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged AR, and effectively collecting complex claims including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The Company serves clients across the United States, including half of the ten largest health systems in the country.

About FIRM RCM

FIRM Revenue Cycle Management, Inc. is an attorney-driven company that utilizes clinicians and case, contract, and statutory law to assist hospitals in recovering denied, unpaid, and underpaid medical insurance claims. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, we are dedicated exclusively to healthcare, and we provide services to hospitals from coast to coast.

