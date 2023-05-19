China Eastern Airlines shines at China Brand Day events

SHANGHAI, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Brand Day events kicked off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in mid-May, joined by over 1,000 Chinese brands.

At the events, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) displayed its cabin services, in-flight meals, technological and innovative products and other interactive experiences with an aim to build an immersive experience for visitors, which well indicated the company's commitment to creating splendid experiences for travelers with targeted and meticulous services.

A newly developed mixed reality (MR) headset was a big hit at the China Brand Day. It integrates mobile equipment and digital technologies, and is widely used in aviation scenarios. The equipment attracted a number of visitors.

Besides, CEA also exhibited a smart bracelet that is able to sense staff members' motions in baggage handling and thus improve their work efficiency and ensure their occupational health. The bracelet is the first of its kind in the civil aviation industry and is gradually being distributed to relevant CEA employees.

At the center of CEA's exhibition booth, there were in-flight meals and drinks newly launched by CEA's Excellent Sky Chef, including the MU Catering "Zhen", MU Catering "Huan", MU Noodles and MU Tea series. International passengers flying to and from China with CEA will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious food served by CEA's "Lingyan" crews.

CEA also attended a conference on the global communication of Chinese brands, a sub-event of the China Brand Day, to share the excellent stories of CEA.

