FDA Roundup: May 19, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA granted marketing authorization of the B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1/ PlGF KRYPTOR Test System (BRAHMS GmbH, Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific) to aid in the risk assessment of certain pregnant women hospitalized for hypertensive disorders (preeclampsia, chronic hypertension with or without superimposed preeclampsia, or gestational hypertension) for the progression to preeclampsia with severe features. The test system is an automated immunofluorescent assay that uses Time-Resolved Amplified Cryptate Emission (TRACE) technology for the quantitative detection of placental biomarkers, Placental Growth Factor (PlGF) and Soluble Fms-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFlt-1) in human serum and plasma.The B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1/ PlGF KRYPTOR Test System is to be used in conjunction with other laboratory tests and clinical assessments to aid in the risk assessment of pregnant women for progression to preeclampsia with severe features (as defined by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) guidelines) within 2 weeks of presentation. According to the CDC, preeclampsia is one of the leading causes of maternal morbidity and is estimated to occur in 3% to 7% of all pregnancies. The hallmarks of preeclampsia are high blood pressure and signs of liver or kidney damage and usually develops after the 20th week of pregnancy. Annually, preeclampsia is responsible for over 70,000 maternal deaths and 500,000 fetal deaths worldwide.The B·R·A·H·M·S sFlt-1/ PlGF KRYPTOR Test System received FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is the first device to receive marketing authorization to aid in the prognosis of preeclampsia with severe features in pregnant women. The granting of this De Novo request for BRAHMS GmbH, is the latest example of the FDA's ongoing commitment to advance access to diagnostic testing that has a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness and is intended to aid health care professionals in making more informed decisions for patients.