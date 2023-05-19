GoHealth Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal From Centerbridge Partners and NVX Holdings

CHICAGO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, as noted in a recent 13D filing, has received a proposal from its two largest shareholders to acquire all of the outstanding Class A Common Stock and LLC Interests that these shareholders do not already own. Independent members of GoHealth's Board will review the proposal in due course. The Company remains committed to serving Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, working with health plans, and generating value for all stakeholders.

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

