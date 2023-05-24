Tavanta Therapeutics Announces New Preclinical Data for its Cystic Fibrosis Candidate TAVT-135 at Two Prominent Scientific Conferences

~ Data support potential for TAVT-135 to address significant unmet needs in people with cystic fibrosis, including those who are ineligible for, or do not respond to, CFTR modulators ~

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavanta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced presentations of new preclinical data for TAVT–135, a novel inhaled chloride ion transporter in development for pan-genotypic treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF). Data was shared at both the 2023 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, held May 19-24, in Washington, DC and at the European Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (ECFS) Basic Science Conference, which was recently held in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

TAVT-135 is an inhaled peptide-small molecule conjugate that acts as an artificial chloride ion transporter across cell membranes. The restoration of chloride ion balance in the airways is thought to prevent mucus thickening and accumulation, and subsequently slow the progressive deterioration of lung function.

"While many people with CF benefit from mutation-specific therapies that can restore function of the defective cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, some people do not respond to these modulators due to ineligible mutations, side effects or lack of access," said Lynne Powell, Chief Executive Officer of Tavanta Therapeutics. "As demonstrated by the data reported at ATS and ECFS, TAVT-135 may represent an effective treatment option for people with CF, regardless of CFTR mutation status. We are pleased with the progress that we are making with TAVT-135 and believe this asset provides a strong foundation upon which to build out Tavanta's respiratory franchise."

Key findings from these recent TAVT-135 presentations are as follows:

Patch clamp measurements on Xenopus laevis oocytes showed that TAVT-135 rapidly induced intracellular chloride ion transport across plasma membranes

Ussing chamber electrophysiological studies with human bronchial epithelial cells harboring mutations for non-functional CFTR showed significant, dose-dependent increases in short circuit current

TAVT-135 also increased airway surface liquid (ASL) and periciliary layer (PCL) height in a human CF bronchial epithelial cell line homozygous for F508del (the most common CF mutation)

"These in vitro studies show that TAVT-135 rapidly induced intracellular chloride transport across plasma membranes without negatively impacting the epithelial barrier," said Andreas Maetzel, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Tavanta Therapeutics. "TAVT-135 also increased ASL and PCL height, suggesting the potential for a mucus-hydrating effect."

Details on Tavanta's ECFS Basic Science Conference Oral and Poster Presentations

Abstract Title: In vitro Evaluation of TAVT-135, an Artificial Pan-Genotypic Chloride Ion Transporter

Presenter: Andreas Maetzel, MD, PhD (Chief Medical Officer of Tavanta Therapeutics).

Oral Presentation: Presented on April 1, 2023 , as part of "Symposium 8 – Alternative Targets for Cystic Fibrosis"

Poster Presentation: Presented on March 30, 2023 , as part of the evening poster session

The Company's abstract (#82) is available on the ECFS Basic Science Conference website here. For more information about the conference, visit Basic Science Conference - Croatia 2023 | European Cystic Fibrosis Society (ECFS).

Details on Tavanta's ATS International Conference Poster Presentation

Abstract Title: In vitro Pharmacological Characterization of TAVT-135, a Novel Chloride Ion Transporter for Pan-Genotypic Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis

Presenter: Andreas Maetzel, MD, PhD (Chief Medical Officer of Tavanta Therapeutics).

Poster Presentation: Presented on May 23, 2023 , as part of the poster session for "Topics in Airway and Alveolar Epithelial Cell Biology"

The Company's abstract (#P366) is available on the ATS website here. For more information about the ATS International Conference, visit ATS 2023 International Conference (thoracic.org).

About Cystic Fibrosis and TAVT-135

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a progressive genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. There are approximately 40,000 people with CF in the United States and 105,000 worldwide.1 In CF, mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene cause the CFTR protein to become dysfunctional, making it unable to move chloride to the cell surface. Without chloride to attract water to the cell surface, mucus in organs becomes thick and sticky. In the lungs, mucus blocks the airways and traps germs, leading to infections, inflammation, and respiratory failure.

TAVT-135 is an inhaled peptide-small molecule conjugate being explored as a pan-genotypic treatment for cystic fibrosis. TAVT-135 has a unique mechanism of action as an artificial chloride ion transporter. The restoration of chloride ion balance in the airways is thought to prevent mucus thickening and accumulation, and subsequently slow the progressive deterioration of lung function. Initial in-vitro and ex-vivo experiments have successfully demonstrated transport of chloride ions without any cell toxicity.

About Tavanta Therapeutics

Tavanta Therapeutics (Tavanta), headquartered in King of Prussia Pa., is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing a diverse pipeline of specialty drugs designed to bring clinically meaningful benefits to patients with serious or debilitating diseases. Tavanta has developed a risk-balanced approach to discovery and product development by both enhancing the clinical performance of established molecules and synthesizing novel small molecules and therapeutic peptides.

For more information, visit www.tavanta.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

References:

1: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. About Cystic Fibrosis. Accessed May 2023 at https://www.cff.org/intro-cf/about-cystic-fibrosis

