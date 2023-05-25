Laconic Announces Strategic Partnership with Pro Natura International for Global Conservation Projects

-- Leveraging unique SADAR™ Platform, Laconic provides Environmental Intelligence Services to future conservation programs --

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. (Laconic), a leading provider of global environmental intelligence services and sustainable-growth solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pro Natura International (PNI), a global non-profit development agency. Together, the two companies will provide analysis, resourcing and financing for multi-decade Environmental Intelligence, Regenerative Agriculture and Natural Capital Monetization global programs.

Andrew Gilmour, Co-founder & CEO of Laconic signs strategic partnership with Marcelo de Andrade, Founder & Chairman of Pro Natura International (PNI) (PRNewswire)

Leveraging the unique capabilities of Laconic and PNI, the new partnership is negotiating with the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil to achieve its 2035 Decarbonization pledge. Mato Grosso has the largest ongoing decarbonization program in Brazil. The goal of this program is to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, well ahead of the UN's 2050 goal. The plan combines a variety of carbon sequestration activities to meet an intermediate goal of reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, a uniquely ambitious intention. This sustainable development strategy, known as Produce, Conserve and Include (PCI) is an investment-ready jurisdictional model designed to meet aggressive targets. These include producing more agricultural commodities, conserving natural resources, and including smallholders and indigenous people in economic development initiatives.

As part of this partnership, PNI will implement the Shared Value Platform (SVP). This award-winning and globally recognized operational and financial platform, created in close collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), drives localized sustainable economic development, while promoting United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDG). PNI will be the lead partner in implementing SVP in any joint conservation project, including with the state of Mato Grosso. Together with Laconic and other partners, PNI will identify and evaluate philanthropic, corporate and investment entities, locally and globally, to provide financial, technical and human resources for any conservation project.

Laconic will leverage its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) SADAR™ (Sentient All-Domain Augmented Response) platform to collect and capture a baseline of the projects' environmental ecosystems to better establish in real-time an understanding of all the environmental variables at play. Additionally, Laconic will monitor carbon sequestration, soil health and carbon stock baselines to help PNI make environmentally sound business decisions based on multi-modal analytics, a key component of Laconic's Environmental Intelligence services.

"I am very pleased to be partnering with Laconic which is like-minded and offers the complete Environmental Intelligence package using the latest AI technology to monitor and measure the environmental landscape, as well as providing the financial understanding of carbon monetization of natural capital assets. I have never seen a company provide all these services under one roof", said Marcelo de Andrade , Founder and Chairman of Pro Natura International. "Working with Laconic also underscores our strategic decision to add a for-profit business model (B Corp.) to the SVP structure. By creating a for-profit business under the SVP umbrella, it further reflects our commitment to long-term sustainability and our determination to make an even greater impact in the communities we serve. It will allow for the creation of new job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and foster local entrepreneurship."

Marcelo de Andrade , Founder and Chairman of Pro Natura International added, "Additionally, the increased financial resources will enable us to enhance the initiatives in the state of Mato Grosso and address pressing societal challenges, such as in rural areas. Finally, working with Laconic's unique Environmental Intelligence services, we can harness the power of technology and innovative business practices that complement the development of conservation projects PNI manages and accelerate progress in key sustainable areas. The partnership with Laconic is a perfect match with PNI and SVP to maximize this positive impact at a larger scale. All around a win-win situation."

"PNI's extensive experience with global sustainable development projects not only in Brazil , but around the world, makes them the perfect partner for Laconic", said Andrew Gilmour , CEO and co-founder of Laconic. "We appreciate PNI's perspective that its equally important to mitigate climate change, but also provide the needed economic growth and carbon credits through SVP in vulnerable regions. I am confident that our two companies will positively impact all the conservation projects we will be working on soon, starting with Mato Grosso ."

About SADARTM Platform

The SADARTM (Sentient All-Domain Augmented Response) platform powers Laconic's Environmental Intelligence services by combining data-gathering, in-situ environmental monitoring, analytics and geospatial technologies to assess environmental scenarios that addresses the complex interdependencies between global ecology, economy and security.

SADAR's technology stack draws on more than 24 monitoring domains, 54 environmental data inputs, 10 data pedigree elements, and 6 Ecosystem thematic accounts to transform raw data into actionable policy. This enables Laconic to produce ecologically sound decision support based on multi-modal analytics. The quality of data is measured by standards of source, collection, timeliness, accuracy, completeness, reliability, consistency, integrity, confidentiality, security and traceability. Laconic's data consistently provides the highest possible pedigree, making it a trusted advisor in environmental decision-making.

About Pro Natura International

Founded in Brazil in 1985, Pro Natura International (PNI) is a global non-profit development agency that has been addressing the social, economic and environmental challenges facing rural communities in the development world for over 38 years. In 1992, the UN recognized PNI as coining the term sustainability with various conservation projects it was working on, including 150+ projects implemented worldwide with 450+ strategic partners as part of the Shared Value Platform (SVP) Ecosystem in regions such as Brazil, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Angola, The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Caribbean Countries (Costa Rica and Dominican Republic). Together with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), PNI developed SVP which is designed to promote long-term sustainable, inclusive and climate friendly developments in vulnerable regions with financial assistance. PNI has offices throughout Europe and the U.S. with the aim to establish scientific links and relationships with key institutions looking to fund conservation projects in the Southern Hemisphere. As part of this initiative, PNI's work has been recognized by several notable organizations such as the United Nations, Mitchell International Award, the World Petroleum Award for Excellence in Social Responsibility, CNN / Time Magazine, Ministry of the Environment, among others. For more information, please visit www.pronaturainternational.org

About Laconic

Laconic is the leading global provider of Environmental Intelligence services. We provide governments, financial institutions and corporations with actionable insights that enable critical environmental decisions for sustainable growth. Our SADAR™ Platform uses state-of-the-art data gathering, in-situ monitoring, sensing and geospatial technology to assess alternative scenarios and make ecologically sound business decisions based on multi-modal analytics. We partner with our clients to develop bespoke solutions that address diverse issues such as regional food security, decarbonization, financial compliance obligations, and habitat preservation. Our solutions respect and preserve the integrity of local social, cultural, and economic norms, while actively promoting sustainable growth. Founded in 2019, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, San Diego and Bali. For more information, please visit https://laconicglobal.com/ and https://www.natureworks.tv/

Laconic, SADAR, and NatureWorks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Laconic Infrastructure Partners Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

