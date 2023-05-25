LinearB Announces Core Updates to Software Delivery Management Platform

The latest release includes GitLab, Bitbucket, and Microsoft Azure support; Sonar, Swimm, and Jit integrations; enterprise-grade DORA metrics tracking; and new resource allocation solutions.

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LinearB today announced new solutions designed to enable engineering leaders to improve their teams' operational efficiency and align their R&D investments to business goals. These updates extend support to GitLab, Bitbucket, and Microsoft Azure users and allow engineering leaders to benchmark and measure their team's performance, automate workflows across the software delivery lifecycle, and quantify the ROI of their activities to business stakeholders.

With this update, the 3,000+ engineering leaders that rely on LinearB's software delivery management platform can now create high-efficiency workflows to improve team productivity and cost savings while providing visibility into project cost and forecasting to ensure team resources are aligned with business priorities.

"The role of the engineering leader has changed. Engineering leaders are now de facto business leaders, and the role demands a dual mandate to achieve both operational excellence and business alignment," said LinearB CEO and co-founder Ori Keren.

"However, software delivery pipelines are fragmented and fragile. These operational inefficiencies and poor alignment to business goals result in R&D investments being misdirected," explained Keren. "Existing tools are not equipped to solve these problems - we are here to change this and help every engineering leader in the world achieve operational excellence and deliver against their business' goals."

With this release, LinearB has further reinforced their platform's enterprise solutions through its new Incidents API, on-prem agent for security-conscious customers, team-of-teams organizational features, and support for Azure. This release builds upon their industry-leading resource allocation features with new customization capabilities and improved cost management of projects.

gitStream , LinearB's solution for implementing policy-as-code through programmable workflow automation, is now available to teams across GitHub, GitLab, and BitBucket. New integrations are also available for SonarCloud and Jit, along with security, project management, and documentation integrations through Dependabot, Jira, and Swimm. The ROI of a team's workflow automation can now also be viewed as a reporting metric within the new gitStream control plane.

"LinearB has been great for the teams at Flipdish," said Craig Wayman, Director of Engineering at Flipdish. "LinearB is integrated with our GitHub and Jira accounts allowing teams to benchmark themselves against other engineering teams in the market. These delivery metrics have a cascading impact on improving business outcomes while the teams focus on solving the correct problems."

Daniel Marashlian, CTO and co-founder of DRATA, adds, "Engineering managers can use LinearB to course correct as we're going to continue the extreme pace of velocity that we're on."

To receive a demo of LinearB's new platform release, engineering leaders can book a consultation directly from www.linearb.io or join the more than 1,000 executives currently registered for LinearB's 3-part workshop series to learn how to build an engineering metrics function, orchestrate pull request automations to increase developer efficiency, forecast project delivery, and optimize team resource allocation.

About LinearB

LinearB is the leader in software delivery management solutions, enabling engineering leaders to improve their team's operational efficiency and align R&D investments to business goals.

The LinearB platform goes beyond passive engineering metrics to build workflow automation that improves dev team performance. This results in automating the active improvement of engineering operations and translating R&D data into quantifiable business impact.

Over 3,000 engineering leaders worldwide trust LinearB to continuously improve their software delivery operations and provide insight into the business impact of R&D investments. To learn more, visit www.linearb.io .

