Maryam Banikarim and Mallun Yen to Join 2023 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit as Guest Co-Chairs

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune has announced that Maryam Banikarim, founder and managing partner of purpose-driven consultancy MaryamB and co-founder of the grassroots volunteer movement NYCNext, and Mallun Yen, founder and CEO of Operator Collective, a $150 million venture fund and community for top operators from diverse backgrounds, will join the Fortune Most Powerful Women community as guest co-chairs of the 2023 MPW Summit. The announcement was made last night at a dinner for Fortune MPW members at the Park Hyatt in New York, NY.

Presented in collaboration with confirmed partners to date—AARP, Fidelity, Heidrick & Struggles, Insigniam, Instacart, Salesforce, TPG, Walton Family Foundation, and Workday—this year's Summit explores the theme "Rising to the Occasion." The Summit is scheduled to take place October 9-11 at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA.

Michal Lev-Ram, Editorial Director of Fortune Live Media says, "Maryam and Mallun are fantastic additions to our MPW team. As longtime members of the community, they have experienced the impact of MPW first-hand, and they are already helping to shape this year's program with their energy, expertise, and incredibly diverse and impressive networks. We are lucky to have them with us!"

Of her participation in the event, Banikarim says, "It was an incredible honor when I was first invited into the MPW community. I want to ensure that MPW continues to thrive by helping to create an inclusive and diverse community that gives us a shared purpose, provides us with a sense of belonging (and joy) and helps us solve problems big and small."

"I am thrilled and honored to guest co-chair MPW this year," says Yen. "This platform has been an important part of my personal and professional journey—we even publicly launched Operator Collective on the MPW stage! There's strong alignment between our communities and I've been fortunate to meet and strengthen relationships with many exceptional leaders through MPW who are now a part of OpCo. And, as an active member and now Co-Chair, it's been rewarding to contribute to growing the MPW community with new powerful faces, and to shine a light on the important impact they're having in their fields."

Banikarim and Yen will be joining Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell and Fortune MPW Summit co-chairs Lev-Ram, Fortune Senior Writer Maria Aspan, Fortune Senior Writer Emma Hinchliffe, and Fortune Editor Ruth Umoh in conversation with prominent women from across industries, including:

Kim Albarella, Head of Global Security, TikTok

Laura Alber, Chief Executive Officer, Williams Sonoma

Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix

Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Nita Farahany, Neurotechnology Ethicist; Author of The Battle for your Brain

Beth Ford, Chief Executive Officer, Land O'Lakes

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

Mar Hershenson, Managing Partner, Pear VC

Valerie Jarrett, Board Member and CEO, Barack Obama Foundation

Jess Lee, Partner at Sequoia Capital; Co-Founder & CEO of Polyvore

Karen Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health

Kath McLay, Chief Executive Officer, Sam's Club

Donna Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Walmart Inc.

Marie Myer, Chief Financial Officer, HP

Kara Nortman, Founder, Angel City FC; Managing Partner, Monarch Collective

Ginni Rometty, Former Chairman and CEO of IBM, Co-Chair at OneTen, Author of Good Power

Asha Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Instacart

Fidji Simo, Chief Executive Officer, Instacart

Kathi Vidal, U.S. Undersecretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property, and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Fortune MPW began as a list in 1998, and has since evolved into an extraordinary leadership community, convening the preeminent women in business—along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, and the arts—for wide-ranging conversations that inspire and deliver practical advice. For more information, visit https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-most-powerful-women-membership-2023/, and follow Fortune MPW on Twitter and Instagram.

