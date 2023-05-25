VIKING ANNOUNCES NEW EXPEDITION VOYAGES IN THE ARCTIC

Three New Itineraries Exploring Canada and Greenland Launching in 2025

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced three new summer season expedition voyages in the Arctic. Debuting in July 2025, the new itineraries, which range from 13 to 27 days, explore the polar north in Canada and Greenland, with two of the three voyages visiting the Canadian High Arctic.

Viking today announced three new summer season expedition voyages in the Arctic. Debuting in July 2025, the new itineraries, which range from 13 to 27 days, explore the polar north in Canada and Greenland, with two of the three voyages visiting the Canadian High Arctic. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

The 13-day Into the Northwest Passage itinerary sails roundtrip from Nuuk, Greenland and features destinations including the pristine waters of the Ilulissat Icefjord and the eastern entrance of the famed Northwest Passage in Pond Inlet, Canada. Guests can also discover stunning natural beauty and dramatic landscapes during the 15-day Canada & Greenland Explorer itinerary, which sails between Toronto and Nuuk. Those interested in more in-depth exploration can choose a combination of the two itineraries, the new 27-day Canada & the Northwest Passage voyage.

"Our guests are curious travelers who are eager to explore new and different regions of the world, in Viking comfort," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "From the time of Leif Eriksson and the original Vikings, Greenland and the Canadian High Arctic have fascinated intrepid explorers. Today, there is no better way to experience this pristine area of the world than from the comfort of our purpose-built expedition ships."

2025 Arctic Voyages:

Viking's new itineraries in the Arctic include:

NEW Into the Northwest Passage (13 days; Nuuk to Nuuk) – Discover the diverse landscapes and rugged shores of the world's largest island. Immerse yourself in Inuit traditions as you explore towns dotted with colorful wooden houses. Head out kayaking on the fjord or partake in a Zodiac landing and witness stunning displays of nature, from towering peaks to blue-tinged glaciers. Join Viking on a fascinating voyage exploring the Canadian High Arctic to undiscovered territories beneath the skies of the midnight sun. Sailing dates are available from July through September 2025 .



– Discover the diverse landscapes and rugged shores of the world's largest island. Immerse yourself in Inuit traditions as you explore towns dotted with colorful wooden houses. Head out kayaking on the fjord or partake in a Zodiac landing and witness stunning displays of nature, from towering peaks to blue-tinged glaciers. Join Viking on a fascinating voyage exploring the Canadian High Arctic to undiscovered territories beneath the skies of the midnight sun. Sailing dates are available from July through

NEW Canada & Greenland Explorer (15 days; between Toronto, Ontario and Nuuk) – Explore Canada and Greenland's rugged shores on an awe-inspiring journey through one of the most fascinating corners of the world. Sail amid floating icebergs as they drift in blue-tinged waters and witness the wonders of Mother Nature as you immerse yourself in dramatic landscapes. Learn about the Inuit traditions that still thrive in remote communities and experience the stark beauty of the Arctic beneath the skies of the midnight sun. Sailing dates are available in July and September 2025 .



– Explore Canada andrugged shores on an awe-inspiring journey through one of the most fascinating corners of the world. Sail amid floating icebergs as they drift in blue-tinged waters and witness the wonders of Mother Nature as you immerse yourself in dramatic landscapes. Learn about the Inuit traditions that still thrive in remote communities and experience the stark beauty of the Arctic beneath the skies of the midnight sun. Sailing dates are available in July and

NEW Canada & the Northwest Passage (27 days; between Nuuk and Toronto, Ontario ) – Witness the majesty of floating icebergs and rugged lands as you embark on a journey to the Canadian High Arctic and Greenland . View towering icebergs, expansive icefields and deep-blue fjords that are rich in marine life. Get a glimpse of life in Inuit communities and learn about traditions that have sustained for generations. Bask beneath the skies of the endless midnight sun as you join us on a voyage of discovery to far-flung lands. Sailing dates are available in July and September 2025 . – Witness the majesty of floating icebergs and rugged lands as you embark on a journey to the Canadian High Arctic and. View towering icebergs, expansive icefields and deep-blue fjords that are rich in marine life. Get a glimpse of life in Inuit communities and learn about traditions that have sustained for generations. Bask beneath the skies of the endless midnight sun as you join us on a voyage of discovery to far-flung lands. Sailing dates are available in July and

Viking is also offering world cruises between the Great Lakes and "the end of the world." The Viking Octantis® will begin her epic journey from Milwaukee to Ushuaia on the 70-day Longitudinal World Cruise III in September 2023 – offering guests a variety of impressive travel milestones in a single journey from the heart of North America through engineering wonders like the Welland and Panama Canals, into the Chilean fjords and finally to Antarctica. Similarly, the Viking Polaris® will embark on the 71-day Longitudinal World Cruise II from Duluth to Ushuaia in September 2023; she will also sail the 62-day Longitudinal World Cruise IV from Milwaukee to Ushuaia in October 2024. Viking also offers a similar voyage in reverse, from Buenos Aires to Milwaukee, with the 65-day Longitudinal World Cruise I, which embarks in February 2024.

Viking Expedition Ships

The Polar Class Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris host 378 guests in 189 staterooms. The vessels are purpose-built for expeditions, at an ideal size for safety and comfort in remote destinations. With more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than other expedition vessels, guests are as close as possible to the most magnificent scenery on earth. Highlights include:

The Aula: A stunning panoramic auditorium inspired by the University of Oslo's famed ceremonial hall, the former venue for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Used for lectures, daily briefings, documentaries and films, this spectacular venue features a 4k laser-projected screen that retracts to expose floor-to-ceiling windows and 270° views.





Finse Terrace: An outdoor lounge area just above sea level with recessed seating and lava rock "firepits," the Finse Terrace was designed to allow guests the comforts of the ship al fresco while enjoying the dramatic scenery. Named after the Finse Plateau in Norway , where some of the greatest polar explorers, including Nansen and Amundsen, did their expedition training in preparation for their North and South Pole expeditions.





The Hangar: A state-of-the-art, industry-first in-ship marina providing ease of embarkation and disembarkation of Special Operations Boats and other equipment while sheltered from the elements.





The Bow: An important forward-viewing platform. And in the case of inclement weather, The Shelter is a comfortable, partially enclosed space for guests to warm up with a hot drink before going back out into the elements.





The Science Lab: Developed in partnership with the University of Cambridge and Akvaplan-Niva, The Science Lab, at 380 sq. ft., is designed to support a broad range of research activities and is equipped with wet and dry laboratory facilities. Guests have supervised access to The Science Lab to learn from and participate with scientists in undertaking meaningful research.





Expedition Central: The hub for the expedition team to consult with guests on their expedition activities and share knowledge about the destinations on a one-on-one basis, with the aid of 3D printed maps, digital screens, and a state-of-the-art spatial data visualization chart table.





Dining Choices: The Restaurant offers fine dining featuring regional cuisine and always-available classics; the casual World Café offers an open kitchen, bakery, grill and premium seafood and sushi choices, as well as a wide range of international flavors; Mamsen's, named for the Hagen family matriarch, serves Scandinavian-inspired fare; and Manfredi's offers the best of Italian cuisine.





The Nordic Spa: Following a day of exploration, The Nordic Spa offers guests opportunities to experience the ultimate healthy Nordic traditions, with an indoor heated pool set against expansive windows and a badestamp (wood-sided hot tub) that is open to the outside.





Explorers' Lounge: Located high on the ship with floor-to-ceiling windows, the Explorers' Lounge provides guests an ideal space to take in the magnificent scenery, share discoveries with fellow travelers or to enjoy a drink.





The Living Room: On Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris , The Living Room is located to maximize views of the surroundings through floor-to-ceiling windows and a library that informs even the best-read explorers. The Library is curated by acclaimed London bookshop Heywood Hill , as on all Viking vessels, as well as Cambridge University's Scott Polar Research Institute.





Nordic Balcony: A first for polar expedition vessels, all staterooms on board Viking's expedition ships feature a Nordic Balcony, a sunroom that converts into an al fresco viewing platform with an observation shelf at elbow level to stabilize binoculars or a camera. Guests can choose from six stateroom categories that range from 222 sq. ft. to 1,223 sq. ft.—all with a Nordic Balcony, as well as a king-size bed and large bathroom with spacious glass-enclosed shower, heated bathroom floor and anti-fog mirror. Every stateroom is also equipped with a unique floor-to-ceiling drying closet that circulates warm air to dry and store clothing and expedition gear.





Expedition Ship Suites: Nordic Junior Suites (322 sq. ft.) and Explorer Suites (580 sq. ft.) on Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris are similar to those on Viking's fleet of ocean ships, with wood detailing and amenities that include additional storage and seating, an expanded bathroom with extended shower and double sinks, welcome champagne, a fully-stocked mini-bar replenished daily, complimentary laundry, priority restaurant reservations and more. Explorer Suites feature two separate rooms, a Nordic Balcony, and a full outdoor veranda. Additionally, each ship features one Owner's Suite (1,223 sq. ft.) that has three rooms –a living room, a board/dining room and a bedroom—as well as a 792 sq. ft. private deck with a traditional Norwegian badestamp open to the invigorating outdoors.





Enrichment On Board and On Shore: Viking has created the world's leading scientific enrichment environment in an expedition setting. Exclusive partnerships with the Scott Polar Research Institute at Cambridge University , The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)—as well as other prestigious scientific institutions match leading researchers and educators with each expedition. Thirty-six experts accompany each journey as part of the Viking Expedition Team, including an Expedition Leader and support staff, photographer, field research scientists, general naturalists, mountain guides, kayak guides, submarine pilots and specialists (ornithology, geology, higher predator biology and history). On board, guests will enjoy daily briefings and world-class lectures about their destination. On shore, they can assist in fieldwork or interact through experiential activities during landings—such as monitoring birds to help identify migratory patterns; accompanying scientists to collect samples; or taking their cameras ashore alongside a professional photographer to learn how best to capture scenic landscapes.





Environmentally Considerate: Viking's expedition ships have set a new standard for responsible travel with an energy-efficient design that exceeds the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) requirements by nearly 38%. In addition to an integrated bow that creates a longer waterline for the ships, engines with heat recovery systems and Azipod® Electric Propulsion, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris have received one of the industry's first SILENT-E notations—the highest-level certification for quiet ship propulsion, minimizing underwater noise pollution.

Media Assets

For more information about Viking, or for images and b-roll, please contact vikingpr@edelman.com.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being the first cruise line to ever be named both the #1 Ocean Line and the #1 River Line in a single year in Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best" Awards. Viking has also been rated the #1 River Line and #1 Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2022 and 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Edelman for Viking vikingpr@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viking