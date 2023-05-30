Materials and Life Science Payloads, CubeSats Flying on Next Resupply Mission to International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A student-led genetics investigation, six small satellites called CubeSats, a technology demonstration, and life and materials science payloads are set to fly on SpaceX's 28th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) contracted by NASA. These investigations, sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory, will launch onboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft no earlier than 12:35 p.m. EDT, June 3, 2023, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. These science and technology development projects aim to bring value to humanity and foster commerce in low Earth orbit.

Here is a quick look at some of the payloads on SpaceX CRS-28:

This mission also holds strategic importance for the International Space Station Program. The SpaceX Dragon will bring with it the next set of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSA) that will be installed by Expedition 69 crew members over a series of spacewalks. Once installed, these solar panels will enhance station energy resources, ensuring the viability of the orbiting platform through 2030.

