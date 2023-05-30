Step into Tropic Time: Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Celebrates National Flip Flop Day® by Offering Free Smoothies

Guests who wear flip flops to a participating cafe on May 31, 2023, from 2-7 p.m.

get a free 12 oz. smoothie

ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, the sunshine and good vibes will be in full effect at Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Guests across the country are invited to set their Out of Office email message to Tropic Time, slip into the official footwear of summer and celebrate National Flip Flop Day by snagging a free 12 oz. Strawberry Margarita Smoothie* from 2 – 7 p.m. at participating locations.

A zesty non-alcoholic take on a summer favorite, the Strawberry Margarita Smoothie is perfectly light and refreshing, inspiring guests to stop and smell the flowers, go with the flow and see where the ocean breeze takes them. The Strawberry Margarita Smoothie features strawberries, a fresh lime wedge, lime juice and orange juice.

Established in 2007 by Tropical Smoothie Cafe, National Flip Flop Day is an annual holiday to celebrate the start of summer by prioritizing the act of chillaxing. A tropical oasis in a sea of responsibilities, National Flip Flop Day pulls out all the party stops by offering a free smoothie year after year to inspire guests to find Tropic Time in every moment – even when putting your toes in the sand seems a million miles away.

If guests would like to share the Strawberry Margarita Smoothie love while at their local cafe on National Flip Flop Day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end child hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. During National Flip Flop Day, participating cafes will collect voluntary donations for No Kid Hungry, giving guests an opportunity to spread a little sunshine.

"This National Flip Flop Day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is on a mission to make life a beach all summer long. Through our annual celebration we hope to inspire guests to slow down, enjoy a smoothie and some time with friends and family," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "By encouraging our guests to step into Tropic Time, we are giving them the chance to take a few minutes to escape to an everyday getaway. Something we all need."

In addition to a free smoothie, guests who visit during National Flip Flop Day can also try other limited time summer mocktail offerings, which include the Island Punch Smoothie and Watermelon Mojito® Smoothie.

*The details: Free 12 oz. Strawberry Margarita Smoothie only on May 31, 2023, from 2 – 7 p.m. in-cafe at participating locations. One free smoothie will be applied to lowest priced 12 oz. Strawberry Margarita Smoothie ordered. No modifications. Not valid with any other reward, offer or discount, third-party services, online order, or the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app. Limit one free 12 oz. Strawberry Margarita smoothie per guest.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,235 locations in 44 states.

