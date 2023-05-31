Gozney Serves NYC a Slice of Manhattanhenge

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium outdoor oven brand Gozney hosted a one-of-a-kind pop-up in New York City on May 30th to celebrate the iconic, once a year phenomenon, Manhattanhenge, which sees the sunset perfectly line up with the New York skyline. Gozney set up shop and gave away over 400 free pizza slices at Union Square, which is known as one of the best spots to view Manhattanhenge.

Gozney Dome Ovens set-up for A Slice of Manhattanhenge (PRNewswire)

NYC locals were treated to a menu of craft pizza from the chefs at CG Pizza and had the opportunity to experience the Gozney Domes in action, while also entering a give-away on social media for a chance to win the Limited Edition Yellow Gozney Roccbox Oven .

Manhattanhenge Spectator Enjoying Pizza from Gozney’s A Slice of Manhattanhenge (PRNewswire)

Hundreds gathered for Gozney’s A Slice of Manhattanhenge (PRNewswire)

logo (PRNewswire)

CG Pizza cooking wood-fired pizza in Gozney Dome Oven (PRNewswire)

