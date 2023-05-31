The Most Effective SEO Strategy Focuses on the Quality of Website Traffic Rather Than the Quantity, Says SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews' research explains that many marketers struggle with SEO efforts because of a prioritization of algorithm-focused content over content that truly resonates with human readers.

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience, has published its newest research-backed blueprint, Create an Effective SEO Keyword Strategy.

Blueprints are the firm's proprietary methodology for helping users complete their technology initiatives. These research-based resources provide step-by-step instructions, tools, and project artifacts to guide business leaders through resolving their business problems. Using this methodology helps organizations dramatically reduce project duration and improve project outcomes.

Search algorithms are constantly in flux, which can quickly make SEO strategies outdated. Google makes over 4,500 algorithm changes annually, directly impacting digital marketing efforts. As a result, marketers will often see a decline in keyword ranking at an alarming rate, which can lead to decreased PageRank. SoftwareReviews' research is intended to help software marketers improve their on-page SEO strategy for a digital-first world.

Outdated or inadequate SEO strategies can result in ineffective keyword planning, on-page errors, and declining keyword rankings and traffic. Marketers often fail in their SEO efforts because they focus on creating content for algorithms, not people.

"Best-in-class digital marketers stop chasing the short-term highs and focus on long-term growth," says Terra Higginson, research director at SoftwareReviews. "This starts with developing a competitive keyword strategy and updating website content with the new keywords."

The firm explains in the industry blueprint that without a proper SEO strategy, digital marketers can attract the wrong audience to their site, which eventually increases the bounce rate. Other issues that digital markers face when it comes to SEO include outdated keywords, errors, and bad backlinks.

The research further shows that digital marketers increasingly encounter various obstacles in developing and implementing a competitive SEO strategy. As search engine algorithms continue to focus on how to rank better content first, a strategy that moves the buyers through the funnel logically and cohesively will beat any SEO trick over the long run.

SoftwareReviews' blueprint suggests marketers break up their SEO project and data into bite-sized, actionable steps focusing on long-term improvement, which includes developing competitive keyword research, identifying opportunities, and implementing an on-page keyword strategy. By following the resource's comprehensive four-step approach, outlined below, businesses can significantly enhance their PageRank and gain a competitive edge.

Phase 1: Keyword Strategy – Conduct competitive analysis and keyword development.





Phase 2: On-Page Technical Refinement – Rectify technical errors on page.





Phase 3: Pillar-Cluster Content Model – Build a content strategy to align with the buyer personas.





Phase 4: Off-Page SEO Strategy: Build and implement an authentic backlink strategy.

The firm recommends marketers should consider the quality of the prospect that SEO efforts bring to a site as more important than the amount of traffic visiting the site.

Download the Create an Effective SEO Keyword Strategy blueprint to learn more about generating organic search engine traffic from relevant keywords.

For more information about SoftwareReviews or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across software, IT, and HR and over 200 IT and industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com

