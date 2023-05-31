Zephyr Unveils Presrv™ Outdoor Refrigerator

New 24-Inch Zephyr Presrv® Outdoor Refrigerator Combines Innovative Cooling Technology, Sleek Design, and Extra-Large Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, the company that has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, enters into a new category with the launch of its Presrv™ Outdoor Refrigerator. The ultimate appliance for outdoor entertaining, the Presrv Outdoor Refrigerator is ideal for storing appetizers, food for the grill, and fruit garnishes for drinks and snacks. It eliminates the need to go back and forth into the house while entertaining and completes the outdoor kitchen with the ability to hold cans and bottles with adjustable glass shelves.

The outdoor refrigerator has become a staple in a lot of homes, especially for families that love to entertain.

The Presrv Outdoor Refrigerator is built from corrosion-resistant 304-grade stainless steel to hold up against the elements and features a large 6 cubic feet all-white interior with LED lighting in Cloud White. The ENERGY STAR® certified unit includes three height-adjustable glass shelves and customizable in-door shelving to accommodate a wide variety of beverages from 12oz cans or bottles to gallon jugs. Electronic Capacitive Touch Controls make it easy to set and control the temperature (34° - 50° F) and the refrigerator is designed with PreciseTemp™ temperature control and an on-board computer that controls active fans for even cooling.

"The outdoor refrigerator has become a staple in a lot of homes, especially for families that love to entertain," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "We've taken the smart design and innovative technology found in Presrv Wine & Beverage Coolers and applied it to the Outdoor Refrigerator. It's exciting to be in this new category and we're thrilled to offer customers the complete package when it comes to cooling both food and drinks."

Certified for both outdoor and indoor use, the Presrv Outdoor Refrigerator has a field-reversible door with a zero-clearance hinge and built-in door lock. The refrigerator can be built-in to an outdoor kitchen or freestanding with casters. Additional features include a Door Open Alarm, Side Mounted Pro Handle, Carbon Filter Air Filtration, and Sabbath Mode. The product is backed with a generous 2-year parts and labor warranty and a 5-year warranty on the compressor.

From outdoor barbecues to intimate nights al fresco, Zephyr is the ultimate solution for outdoor wine and beverage cooling and refrigeration. The new Presrv Kegerator & Beverage cooler can accommodate up to five keg configurations along with single, double, and triple tap options and converts to a Beverage Cooler when a keg is not installed. And the Presrv Single Zone Beverage Cooler features a wire rack to chill craft brews or wine and can hold up to 136 12oz cans. For more information on the full collection of Presrv Wine & Beverage Coolers, Kegerators, and Refrigerators, visit zephyronline.com.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with Presrv™ — its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

