Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation celebrates 20 years of hosting Lemonade Days to fight childhood cancer from June 3-11

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit committed to curing childhood cancer, invites families and individuals across the country to host lemonade stands from June 3-11. ALSF is celebrating 20 years of the national fundraiser, known as Lemonade Days, honoring the legacy of the organization's founder Alexandra "Alex" Scott and the mission of the organization to fight childhood cancer, one cup at a time.

Lemonade Days started in 2004 with Alex, who was fighting neuroblastoma, and her dream to raise $1 million to help all kids with cancer by holding lemonade stands. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support the cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had met her goal.

While supporters hold lemonade stands all year long, Lemonade Days is a special time of year when thousands of people across the country host events to make a big difference for kids. Since its inception, this event has raised $20 million.

This year, ALSF hopes to raise more than $1 million during the nine day fundraising event. To make every lemonade stand as successful and enjoyable as possible, ALSF provides tips on hosting a stand and sends a free lemonade stand kit when registering on the Foundation's website.

"We get so much enjoyment every year," says Mary Hollway, mom of a childhood cancer survivor and one of the very first supporters of Alex's mission. Mary has been holding lemonade stands since 2004. Her daughter Molly was diagnosed with neuroblastoma-- the same cancer Alex had— at ten years old. Mary shares the impact these stands have had in her community and how much her events have grown. "We incorporated a Lemon Run in 2011, when Molly was a senior in high school (…) with 7 classmates." She says, "The 'Lemon Girls' have helped every year at the run and stand."

People can also get involved with Lemonade Days by visiting a lemonade stand in their communities, supporting fundraisers hosted by ALSF sponsors, or by using #LemonadeDays on social media.

For more information about Lemonade Days and how to register for the event, visit AlexsLemonade.org!

