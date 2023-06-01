ATLAS: EARTH BETS HYPER-CASUAL GAMING IS HERE TO STAY WITH DEBUT OF NEW MINI-GAME

Atlas: Racer is the first in a series of easy-to-play mobile games the popular metaverse platform plans to release

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading virtual real estate app ATLAS: EARTH released Atlas: Racer, its first in-app mini-game. Atlas: Racer is an interactive PvP game that matches players in real-time to race souped-up sports cars. Select winners will receive Atlas Bucks, the app's in-game currency, which can be used to purchase virtual land.

Hyper-casual games are considered to be the widest and most accessible form of gaming. These instantly playable forms of entertainment have historically relied on display ads to monetize. However, the impending demise of third-party cookies and a universal decline in ad revenues due to recessionary economics have shown the limitations of the current business model.

Since ATLAS: EARTH primarily generates revenue through the sale of virtual real estate, it has a competitive advantage over one-off games that have an unsustainable and vanishing form of revenue. This well-run revenue funnel allows the company to focus on developing games that provide best-in-class hyper-casual entertainment for its 1.5 million U.S. players.

"Hyper-casual gaming isn't dead," said ATLAS: EARTH CEO Sami Khan. "It just needs a different platform. Playing a one-off game is like buying a single television channel; by embedding games into our metaverse, we're creating an entire network."

Atlas: Racer is available to all ATLAS: EARTH players, who will be notified when a race is happening and matched with another player if they choose to participate. To win, players must optimally launch their cars and shift more efficiently than their competitors. Leaderboards are organized by state, with a player's "home base" restricted to the one in which they entered their first race to ensure fair gameplay. Top players will be entitled to a piece of the prize pot, which consists of Atlas Bucks and gets bigger with every race.

Atlas: Racer is just the first in a series of mini-games that ATLAS: EARTH plans to release. Fishing and golfing mini-games are imminent.

"With the addition of hyper-casual games, we've created a virtuous, rewards-based cycle for players that has real-world value," said Khan. "We're committed to helping people earn some extra bucks through experiences they enjoy; launching a suite of mini-games is the next step — and just the beginning."

About ATLAS: EARTH

ATLAS: EARTH is a mobile-first game that allows players to build real value in the virtual world. In the ATLAS: EARTH metaverse, properties are mapped 1:1 over the real world and pay virtual rent that can actually be cashed out. Through its patented Atlas Merchant Program (AMP), ATLAS: EARTH partners with beloved brands to reward players for spending money in-store or online. Committed to helping people make supplemental income via experiences they enjoy, ATLAS: EARTH believes in an ownership economy where new technology benefits all. To learn more, visit www.atlasearth.com .

