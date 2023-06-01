Ben E. Keith Foods Announces Acquisition of Orrell's Food Service

FORT WORTH, Texas , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben E. Keith Foods proudly announces the purchase of Orrell's Food Service, Inc. The acquisition, includes all assets of Orrell's Food Service - - including the 106,000 square foot distribution center in Linwood, NC, as well as JEM Foods, Inc., a meat processing plant, also located in Linwood. This acquisition will create the tenth division of Ben E. Keith Foods across 19 states.

"The acquisition of Orrell's allows Ben E. Keith Foods to continue its expansion into North Carolina, serve new and existing customers, and provide additional opportunity for our employees and partners," said Mike Sweet, president of Ben E. Keith Foods. "We are excited to welcome all Orrell Food Service employees into our organization and continue a strong focus on customer service."

Founded in 1954, Orrell's Food Service currently services customers in Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham and Charlotte markets as well as southern Virginia. The company was owned and operated by the Orrell family.

"The Orrell family is honored to be a part of the Ben E. Keith Foods strategic market expansion," said Tony Orrell, President of Orrell's Food Service. "As two family-owned businesses, both companies strive to be trusted partners and bring value to our customers and suppliers. The investments in our facilities, and the expansion of our product offerings and resources for our customers, will ensure a future of continued success."

Ben E. Keith Foods will retain all current employees. Keith Swan, a 20-year veteran of Ben E. Keith Foods, has been named General Manager and relocated from the Ben E. Keith Southeast Division to Linwood to assume his role effective immediately. Casey Dorrill, current Director of Purchasing at the Southeast Division, has been named Assistant General Manager of the Southeast and she will assume her new duties effective July 1, 2023.

In addition, the Linwood distribution division will be renamed Ben E. Keith Foods – Carolina Division in the coming months.

About Ben E. Keith Foods

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith Foods is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with ten divisions shipping to nineteen states throughout the country.

