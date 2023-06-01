Blue Triangle Introduces VitalScope™ to Quickly Improve Core Web Vitals

The game-changing capability incorporates Google guidance; identifies root causes of poor CWV scores and how to fix them

With VitalScope, websites can boost user experience and revenue

RICHMOND, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Triangle introduces a first-of-its-kind tool for improving Core Web Vitals (CWV), and, in turn, Google user experience and organic site traffic. The unique new VitalScope™ feature within Blue Triangle's Continuous Experience Optimization platform offers the only solution on the market that helps online and omnichannel businesses turn their real user digital experience data and Google's CWV recommendations into actionable fixes.

Blue Triangle Friction Quantified (PRNewswire)

To increase page experience scores – an official Google ranking factor – Google has long encouraged marketers and developers to improve page experience and speed by addressing poor CWV scores. The problem has been the lack of data explaining the cause of underperforming CWVs – until now.

Blue Triangle followed the published guidance of the Google Developer Relations team to develop the industry's first tool to quickly improve CWV scores to achieve consistent results. VitalScope™ provides a debugging blueprint for correcting hidden problems compromising performance that have the largest impact on your site, so teams can effectively optimize scores and user experience.

"We are excited to see the great work Blue Triangle is doing around Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) sub-part timings as a way to help their customers get actionable insights into improving their user experiences," said Melissa Mitchell, Google, web ecosystem consultant.

Google research shows that the render time of the largest page element is a more accurate way to measure how quickly the main content of a web page loads and is visible, a key determinant of user experience. But just like other CWVs, knowing this LCP score doesn't tell you how to improve it. That's where VitalScope comes in.

"We took the guidance from Google and built it into a tool that, in effect, puts your Core Web Vitals under a microscope to discover why scores are dropping and tells you exactly how to fix them for greater bottom-line results," said Blue Triangle CEO Lance Ullom. "Our customers are always looking for ways to reduce friction and provide a better experience. So, VitalScope was a lightbulb moment to get even more actionable insights from their RUM (Real User Monitoring) data."

VitalScope™ allows product teams to take deep dives beneath CWV scores, providing detailed information for each metric. It identifies every element contributing to a bad score, so DevOps knows what to fix. This new feature within Blue Triangle's platform helps websites capture and analyze this specific data in the context of what Google is looking at, blazing new ground for businesses who have been trying to act on Google's guidance and improve their CWVs.

"Every marketer knows it's a big deal if any of your Core Web Vitals drop. The challenge has been understanding why and how to partner with dev resources to fix problems," said Chuck Moxley, global head of marketing at Blue Triangle. "VitalScope provides the missing piece that enables marketing, digital business teams and DevOps to work together to maintain healthy scores and Google search ranking."

Poor CWV scores can cost companies customers and revenue. Fixing those scores means a more frictionless user experience and higher search ranking – both of which positively impact your bottom line.

VitalScope paves the fastest path to improving CWVs by answering the 'why' behind poor scores. The game-changing capability is available now to Blue Triangle customers. Learn more at bluetriangle.com/VitalScope.

About Blue Triangle

Blue Triangle offers the only business outcomes platform purpose-built for Continuous Experience Optimization that begins with quantifying the cost of revenue-robbing friction in your digital experience so you can prioritize solutions for maximum ROI. Blue Triangle answers the critical questions that engineering tools alone cannot, to create frictionless digital experiences that drive bottom-line business results. Last year, Blue Triangle uncovered more than $2.7 billion in revenue opportunity for 100+ of the world's leading online and omnichannel brands.

Online shopping and transactions have accelerated since 2020 changing the way consumers purchase and companies compete. Today, leading brands in every industry have discovered the secret to building customer trust and loyalty is providing a frictionless digital experience. To learn more, visit www.bluetriangle.com.

Media Contact: sales@bluetriangle.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Triangle