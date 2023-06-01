ELEGOO Goes All-in with Brand New Lineup of Upgraded 3D Printers

Fast and accurate, ELEGOO debuts game-changing products to bring a handy and joyful experience for all users from entry-level to professionals

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry that specializes in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers and other smart technology products, launches a new series of upgraded 3D printers on June 1. The new ELEGOO product portfolio includes two FDM 3D printers, Neptune 4 and Neptune 4 Pro, and four LCD 3D printers, Saturn 3 and Saturn 3 Ultra, and Mars 4 and Mars 4 Ultra. The latest full product lineup will be available for pre-order from June 1, 2023, at 2:00 PM UTC via the ELEGOO official website.

Multiple technological advancements add irreplaceable features and powerful functions to the ELEGOO 3D printer family, once again meeting the growing demands of users. "ELEGOO is driven by automation and intelligence, offering convenient, joyful, and personalized user experiences with rapid product upgrades," said Chris Hong, the Founder and CEO of ELEGOO. "We are a customer-centric company, always aiming to lower barriers and enable further exploration of the creative universe together."

FDM 3D Printer - Neptune 4 and Neptune 4 Pro

The new ELEGOO Neptune 4 and 4 Pro are equipped with Klipper firmware that provides mighty computing power, now it achieve a maximum speed of 500 mm/s, which is 10-times faster than most desktop FDM printers available on the market. The increased speed requires a more stable structure to reduce vibrations, so Neptune 4 and 4 Pro are both equipped with tensioning adjustment devices on both the X and Y axes to improve printing accuracy, and the widened Y-axis then makes the printing more stable. Meanwhile, to better handle the increased heat generated during faster printing, Neptune 4 and 4 Pro also adopt a 4*4020 cooling fan design that supports extremely fast heat dissipation of printed modes, delivering a smoother user experience and maintaining high print quality.

LCD 3D Printer - Saturn 3 and Saturn 3 Ultra

ELEGOO's new Saturn series of LCD 3D printers give 3D printing enthusiasts another benefit they have been waiting for – higher-resolution prints at higher speeds. The new ELEGOO Saturn series products take the monochrome LCD screen on a major leap from 8K to a revolutionary 12K screen, with a 11520*5120 resolution that lets users create large, ultra-high quality, clearer and more lifelike pieces. Combined with ELEGOO self-developed new open-source GOO slicing format, both models support multiple slicing software without restriction, giving users much more flexibilities and creative freedom.

If powered by ELEGOO Fast Standard Resin, the printing speed of Saturn 3 Ultra can reach up to 150mm per hour, 3-times faster compared with previous Saturn products, and also outperforms other peer products in the market. In order to achieve this, it adopts a unique ACF release film that is easier to demold, while significantly improving consistency and efficiency to ensure the quality of the printed items.

ELEGOO constantly endeavors to prioritize convenience and the overall user experience and convenience. The Saturn 3 Ultra and Mars 4 Ultra adopt a sleek and stylish grey metal body, the embodiment of edgy, futuristic technology. The Ultra series also feature user-friendly details for a smooth and high-quality experience. Adjustable stands, for instance, adapt to uneven surfaces and ensure stable and level functioning during the printing process.

LCD 3D Printer - Mars 4 and Mars 4 Ultra

The Mars 4 and 4 Ultra provide more choices for users with entry-level pricing and professional performance. Both models enhance accuracy with a 9K screen, offering 8520*4320 resolution and a build volume of 153.36 (L)*77.76 (W)*165 (H) mm3. To encourage a healthier and more pleasant printing environment, the Mars 4 and 4 Ultra are compatible with the next-generation ELEGOO USB air purifier, to be launched later this year. The new Mars series 3D printers are the perfect tools for users in various fields, from gaming miniatures and garage kits to dentistry, jewelry&fashion design, STEM education, and more.

Starting from June 1 to June 8, you can take part in a week-long series of livestreaming events celebrating the launch of the new ELEGOO products. Join your favorite social influencers who will share all the exciting product details first-hand. For more information about the livestream and product parameters, stay tuned with ELEGOO official website and social media through Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and TikTok . The two flagship products, Neptune 4 Pro and Saturn 3 Ultra, will come at a competitive price of US$299 and US$499 respectively.

