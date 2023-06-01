IHG Hotels & Resorts Introduces Effortless Wi-Fi Connection for Guests Worldwide

Now live, the new Wi-Fi Auto Connect feature seamlessly connects loyalty members' mobile devices upon entering hotels; available at more than 5,000+ IHG hotels worldwide

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), a leading hotel company with a global presence, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new mobile product feature – IHG Wi-Fi Auto Connect. A first-of-its-kind innovation available at scale in hotels, this feature is now available exclusively in the IHG One Rewards mobile app for both iOS and Android users and will automatically connect IHG One Rewards members to Wi-Fi upon arrival at more than 5,000 IHG hotels worldwide – no separate passwords or logins needed!

IHG Wi-Fi Auto Connect is enabled by the newly redesigned IHG app and IHG's proprietary internet solution, IHG One Rewards Wi-Fi. Globally, the company logs more than 5.3 million monthly Wi-Fi logins. With this new solution, guests who opt-in via their mobile devices will join the internet upon entering a hotel without having to worry about separate login codes or passwords, saving time and enjoying a better user experience. A one-time set-up is required via the app where the member user can enable auto connection via settings. The functionality empowers guests visiting a hotel for a meeting, overnight stay, or dining at a restaurant in a hotel.

"We know that our guests expect seamless instant connectivity and convenience, especially when it comes to Wi-Fi. At IHG, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance the guest experience, and IHG Wi-Fi Auto Connect is just one example of how we're doing that," said Brian McGuinness, Senior Vice President, Global Guest Experience, IHG Hotels & Resorts. "The solution will deliver IHG One Rewards members with even better connectivity and a seamless experience across 5,000+ hotels around the world."

Motivated to improve the guest experience for loyalty members, the company continues to innovate and prioritize technology, comfort, and convenience. In addition to the improved Wi-Fi experience, the app has new enhancements designed for speed and convenience, including a new lock screen widget feature on iOS. Widgets allow guests to see their points balance and upcoming stays from the lock screen of their device, and to quickly launch the app. The app has also recently launched booking features allowing guests to select room enhancements during booking, including rooms with specific views or more space.

The IHG One Rewards mobile app is the fastest way for guests to book a stay at a hotel and is IHG's fastest growing booking channel.

About IHG:

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom

