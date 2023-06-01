JAVO BEVERAGE COMPANY'S NEWLY LAUNCHED ENERGY LEMONADES WIN NAMA'S 2023 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

VISTA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The votes are in and the people have spoken (and tasted). Javo Beverage Company's newly launched functional energy lemonades won the prestigious NAMA People's Choice Award in the popular cold beverage category at their annual conference held in Atlanta, GA.

Launched early in May, Javo's new lemonade-based energy drinks are available for foodservice operators to answer the call for the most sought-out attribute in functional beverages, energy, while also providing the added benefit of mental focus. Each 12-ounce serving contains 100 mg of natural caffeine and 100 mg of natural L-theanine derived from green tea, with the trending flavor profiles of pomegranate pineapple, peach honey, and blackberry.

"We're deeply honored by the NAMA People's Choice Award and grateful for the acknowledgment of all of the research and development that went into these new functional energy lemonades," said Chris Johnson, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Javo Beverage. "We know there is consumer demand for healthier and innovative energy beverage options with clean label ingredients, and it's rewarding to get this positive industry feedback, especially so soon after the launch."

Johnson added that Javo works closely with customers to understand their specific needs and is in a unique position to service multiple channels with their new functional energy beverages. Javo Beverage will be sampling at the following upcoming industry shows:

Dot Innovations | St. Louis, MO | June 13-15 | Booth 169

Premier Breakthroughs | Nashville, TN | June 20-22 l Booth 1307

NACUFS National Conference | Baltimore, MD | July 19-22 | Booth 853

Long known for its premium cold brew coffee extracts, Javo recently joined the Florida Food Products family, which has given them access to a portfolio of all-natural flavors, nutritional inclusions and unique formulation capabilities. Javo's new beverages will be stocked at Dot Foods in 6/32-ounce bottle cases with a 5:1 concentration. They are ambient, which allows for easy storage and use with bubblers, tea urns, or handcrafting individual drinks. Javo also offers a complete line of in-store eye-catching point-of-sale materials to help operators drive trial and sales.

To learn more, visit Javo Beverage's website .

About Javo Beverage

Founded in 2001, Javo is an extraction company that uses a patented process to produce fresh, clean-labeled coffee, tea, and botanical extracts for the food and beverage industry. Capitalizing on the expertise of parent company FFP, Javo is a premium one-stop beverage supplier with a full portfolio of natural flavors and human nutrition inclusions. Javo's master extractors use clean ingredients to craft products for global and emerging brands. Javo Beverage operates a 65,000-square-foot production facility at its headquarters in Vista, Calif., and a 240,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis. Facilities are Safe Quality Foods (SQF), QAI organic, and kosher certified. The company offers ingredients for beverages such as ready-to-drink beverages, coffee (including cold-brew coffee), tea, alcoholic drinks and non-alcoholic and functional beverages, and other items like dairy and dairy alternatives, baked foods, desserts, savory items, ice cream, and novelties. In addition to Javo-branded products, the company offers private-label and custom product development solutions.

