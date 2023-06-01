NEW SMIRNOFF BLUE RASPBERRY LEMONADE BRINGS BIG (BLUE) FLAVOR TO HOT 97'S SUMMER JAM AND THE BET AWARDS 2023

Stepping on the scene for the first time, Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade goes coast to coast turning the summer's hottest moments blue.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over spring and make way for summer because Smirnoff's latest flavor, Blue Raspberry Lemonade just arrived to the party with a big (blue) bang. From the brand that served up delicious Smirnoff Pink and Peach Lemonade, the extended suite offers a lemonade for every vibe with Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade on the fast track to becoming a new summer fave.

Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade has big plans to turn the summer blue, showing up at some of the biggest moments in culture like HOT 97’s Summer Jam and the 2023 BET Awards. (PRNewswire)

Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade has big plans to turn the summer blue, showing up at some of the biggest moments in culture for consumers 21+, making 2023 truly a #BlueRaspberrySummer.

First stop: Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center in NYC , where Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade kicked off the pre-summer excitement with a giant, blue splash – turning the iconic roller skating rink blue for a one-of-a kind experience featuring the hottest tunes and most delicious cocktails

HOT 97's Summer Jam in New York featuring the hottest acts in Hip Hop today. The highly anticipated event will include the unveiling of the Smirnoff Bodega, which features everything you love about your local bodega, but leveled up with interactive experiences with the star of the show – Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade. Next up, Smirnoff will host the official kickoff to summer at the 29th edition offeaturing the hottest acts in Hip Hop today. The highly anticipated event will include the unveiling of the Smirnoff Bodega, which features everything you love about your local bodega, but leveled up with interactive experiences with the star of the show – Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade.

BET Awards 2023 in LA in June. Sponsoring the "Best New Artist" award for the first-time, Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade will be served in a "Raise the Glass" moment during celebrity and artists red carpet arrivals and integrated into the award show itself with custom content featuring a best new artist nominee. Moving to the west coast, Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop at thein June. Sponsoring the "Best New Artist" award for the first-time, Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade will be served in a "Raise the Glass" moment during celebrity and artists red carpet arrivals and integrated into the award show itself with custom content featuring a best new artist nominee.

Smirnoff will also hit the road with the Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade Summer Truck Tour, celebrating good vibes and delicious cocktails in major cities across the U.S., including CA, TX, FL and NY.

"Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade is all about bringing cool vibes and leveling up culture's biggest moments. This summer is no different, and we're going coast to coast to ensure everyone gets a taste of our newest (and bluest) flavor," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, Smirnoff North America Brand Leader. "There's so much to be excited about from our cutting-edge new partnerships with HOT 97 and BET, to continuing our mission to turn the summer blue, one delicious sip at a time."

With a vibrant burst of tart and sweet and the nostalgic taste of blue raspberry, Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade is a blast from the past and here to set the record straight – blue really is the color of the season.

Now available on shelves nationwide, Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade has a recommended retail price of $11.99 for a 750 ml bottle and contains 30 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Also on the scene and ready-to-drink all summer is Smirnoff ICE Blue Raspberry Lemonade – the brand's latest premium malt beverage is now available at a suggested retail price of $9.99 per 6-pack and containing 4.5 percent ABV.

Can't wait to experience #BlueRaspberrySummer? Try the signature Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Bramble to jumpstart the celebration.

Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Bramble

1.5 oz Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade

.5 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

4 blackberries

Directions: Prepare by muddling berries in a rocks glass, add crushed ice. Add remaining ingredients in a shaker with a little bit of crushed ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass and garnish.

Be sure to tune into @Smirnoff for recipes and tips on celebrating #BlueRaspberrySummer and no matter how you choose to enjoy Smirnoff Blue Raspberry Lemonade, please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff has been giving the people what they want since 1864, revolutionizing drinking culture across generations: from inventing the Mule and reimagining the vodka martini to creating a cultural mainstay that defines the flavored malt beverage category with the launch of Smirnoff Ice in 2000.

Because the brand is dedicated to the people and their evolving taste preferences, Smirnoff has an option for everyone along with a dedicated history of adding fun to any occasion while keeping diversity and inclusion at the forefront. Truly showing the power of socializing when everyone (21+) is invited to celebrate.

The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options for adults across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include foundations in Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka and Smirnoff Ice, a line of flavors in North America and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer and Smirnoff Ice Smash. From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on giving the people what they want.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

