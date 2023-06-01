Suntuity University and Hoymiles Partner to Provide Training for Clean Energy Installations

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntuity University and Hoymiles have announced a joint training partnership aimed at ensuring Hoymiles dealers are well-versed on how to install Hoymiles systems. This marks the first training program for Suntuity University and Hoymiles in their joint effort to promote and advance clean energy usage.

The program offers Hoymiles dealers access to free training at Suntuity University to ensure that they are well-trained in the installation of Hoymiles systems. This training is designed to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to provide high-quality installations that meet the highest standards.

"We are excited to partner with Hoymiles in this endeavor and to offer our expertise to their dealers," said Dan Javan, CEO of Suntuity. "This collaboration is an excellent opportunity for us to work together to promote clean energy usage and to provide high-quality installations to our customers."

Suntuity University also plans to offer similar training programs to other vendors and manufacturers who do not have the same training technology in-house. This will provide a valuable opportunity for companies to offer high-quality installations and with the goal of improving Suntuity's customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to team with Suntuity University and provide our dealers with access to their high-quality training," said Bo Yang, CEO of Hoymiles. "We believe that their platform will help us to promote the adoption of clean energy solutions and provide our customers with the best possible service."

The training program is set to begin in the coming months and will be available to all Hoymiles dealers at no cost to them. For more information on the program, please visit the Suntuity University website at www.suntuityrenewables.com/university

About Suntuity University:

Suntuity University is a leading provider of renewable energy training and education, offering a wide range of courses and programs designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the renewable energy industry. With a team of expert trainers and state-of-the-art training facilities, Suntuity University is committed to delivering the highest standard of training to its students. In addition to providing training in the renewable energy field, Suntuity University is a pioneer in the field of drone technology for solar inspections and maintenance, offering Suntuity Airworks trainings to equip professionals with the latest advancements in drone technology. For more information, visit www.suntuityrenewables.com/university

About Suntuity Renewables

Suntuity Renewables is a leading residential solar company in the country. The Company acquires customers, designs solar energy and home electrification solutions, installs and maintains those systems, and arranges third-party financing solutions for residential customers across the United States. The Company uses a mix of in-house and outsourced solutions to optimize the growth, profitability, and efficiency of its services, which enables it to grow and scale.

