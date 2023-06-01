think! Introduces Two New Decadent Flavors to its Lineup of High Protein Bars: Boston Crème Pie and Chocolate Mint

think!'s new flavors combine delicious, high-quality protein with dessert-inspired flavors offering consumers a satisfying sweet treat to fuel their day

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- think!, a high-protein snack brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, announced today the launch of two new dessert-inspired flavors to their best-selling line of High Protein Bars – Boston Crème Pie and Chocolate Mint.

"Consumers are seeking on-the-go nutrition and looking for high protein snack options that support their busy lifestyle but don't sacrifice taste," said Perri Gordon, vice president and GM for Glanbia Performance Nutrition's Healthy Lifestyle Brands. "Our new dessert-inspired flavors of Boston Crème Pie and Chocolate Mint offer a delicious treat that doubles as a protein-rich snack."

The latest flavor offerings from think! offer delicious, high-quality protein in a satisfying snack.

Boston Crème Pie High Protein Bars layer decadent crème and chocolate for a rich, dessert-inspired flavor and delivers 15 grams of protein,4 grams of fiber and 1 gram of sugar.

Chocolate Mint High Protein Bars combine the cool, refreshing flavor of mint with rich, decadent dark chocolate flavor for a taste that's utterly indulgent. The delicious, high-quality protein bar offers a satisfying snack that doubles as a candy bar and has 230 calories, 20 grams of protein, two grams of fiber with zero grams of sugar1.

"Protein bars can be a great addition to your routine, as long as they have the nutritional content to properly fuel you without too much added sugar, which can be an issue with some options in the market," said Frances Largeman-Roth, registered dietitian nutritionist. "think! offers a range of smart options that deliver a meaningful amount of protein and fiber with creative flavors you can truly enjoy while fueling your body."

think! High Protein Bars serve as a multi-purpose nutritional bar that can go from a workout accompaniment to an energy-boosting snack, to a quick lunch with fruit or yogurt. Each bar is packed with protein to help consumers think! strong and snack strong to power through their day and live the full life that they want. Made with wholesome ingredients, such as high-quality protein, all think! products are gluten free with no artificial flavors or colors.1

Both new flavors are available in 5-count box for $9.99 with single count bars for $2.29.

Nutrition, product and purchase information on think! can be found at shop.thinkproducts.com.

To learn more about the think! products portfolio, visit thinkproducts.com and follow @thinkproducts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

1 not a low-calorie food

About think!® Products

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, think!® Products is a high-protein nutrition brand, recognized for outstanding taste, premium ingredients and smart snacking offerings. Founded in 1999 by a single mom whose passion for good eating led her to create nutritious food products to help support overall wellness, think! was rebranded to think! Products in 2019 with expanded offerings. think! Products are packed with protein, gluten free and made with thoughtful ingredients. Products include high protein bars, high protein crisp bars, and vegan and keto protein bars and can be found nationwide at natural product, specialty and mass retail stores including Target, gyms and fitness centers and most online retailers. For more information, visit thinkproducts.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's number one sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Net global revenues for GPN in 2022 were approximately $1.7 billion. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

