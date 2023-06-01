Winees Announces the First Solar-Powered Security Camera to Be IoXt-Certified

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winees, a smart security brand of AiDot, announced today that its Winees L1 solar-powered security camera, which uses AiDot's cloud service, is now the first solar-powered security camera to be IoXt-certified. All Winees consumers can rest assured that their security and privacy meet the latest IoXt global standard for IoT security. After AiDot's recent passing of ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 standards for cloud security and privacy protection, this IoXt certification shows AiDot's continued efforts to protect end-users' data security and individual privacy, ensuring that all AiDot brands and all Works with AiDot partners meet the legal and regulatory requirements of various countries and regions at every level.

The IoXt Alliance, supported by major tech industry players such as Google and Facebook, is at the forefront of addressing the evolving security and privacy demands, as well as product compliance, in the IoT realm. AiDot's Winees L1 has undergone a comprehensive evaluation based on the eight IoXt pledge principles, which include timely promotion of software updates and security patches, responsiveness to vulnerability reports, end-of-life policy, the robustness and reputation of AiDot's cryptography, secure factory reset capabilities, and adherence to secure Wi-Fi protocols.

After meeting these standards, AiDot is proud to receive an IoXt-certified badge for its smart security brand, Winees. The Winees L1 is now the first solar security camera to receive such a high honor on the IoXt platform. To give consumers greater trust, transparency, and confidence, the company has developed cloud-layered safety and data access control throughout AiDot's cloud framework, ensuring data confidentiality and data integrity in storage and transit against the potential theft and leak challenges facing many competitor brands today.

AiDot also incorporates privacy laws and regulatory requirements into hardware and software design and requires all its brands and shared AiDot partners to follow suit. Audits by industry-renowned third parties, such as ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 compliances, and security assessments jointly conducted by IoXt and the manufacturer provide independent testimonials of AiDot's security and privacy commitments, as well as those of Winees and all AiDot partners.

"At AiDot, data security is our priority zero. It's deeply ingrained in our company culture," said Will Ngiam, AiDot's information security manager. "We implement company-wide information security policies, design top-down cloud development guidelines, and invite trusted third-party auditors for independent reviews. We don't just talk the talk but walk the walk, so our users can feel assured, knowing that their security and privacy always meet and exceed the latest industry standards."

About Winees:

Winees, a smart security brand of AiDot, leverages AiDot's unique edge in data safety, security, and privacy compliance to offer smart and trusted security solutions to all end consumers. At Winees, we are proud that our products can be used as guardians and witnesses to people's lives. They become their eyes, allowing them to perceive more, reduce troubles and distress, enhance the security of their home life, and capture the beautiful moments in their lives.

About AiDot:

AiDot is a smart home platform that connects devices across brands and ecosystems. With AiDot, your home becomes a connected space that makes your life simpler, safer, and more entertaining.

The AiDot app is the central part of the platform for controlling all smart home devices installed in your home. No matter where you are, you can control "Works with AiDot" devices in your home, including lights, switches, outlets, cameras, sensors, and household appliances, or create scenes and automation around your routines.

"Works with AiDot" (WWA) is a mark of interconnectivity across different brands and categories. You can easily control any product featuring the WWA label with the AiDot app. Brands that have joined the AiDot ecosystem include well-known smart device brands, such as Linkind, OREiN, MuJoy, Winees, WELOV, Syvio, GoGonova, and Ganiza.

