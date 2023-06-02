Bosch Tools is Powering the Worker with Newly Launched 18V Cordless Tools Supported by a New and Enhanced 18V Warranty

The brand's second largest product drop of the year broadens its tool offerings for specialty tradespeople, while providing a warranty program designed to protect products longer

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools introduced new tools including an 18V concrete nailer and heat gun, continuing to expand its cordless portfolio to support trade workers. In addition to the new tools, Bosch Power Tools also announced a new and enhanced 18V Limited Warranty that offers extended coverage for 18V tools, chargers, and batteries.

Effective June 1st, Bosch's new 18V limited warranty extends the coverage for cordless 18V tools and chargers from one year to five years and 18V batteries from one year to three years. With the updated 18V limited warranty, product registration is no longer required to receive extended coverage, but is still highly recommended. With this newly enhanced limited warranty, workers can now have even more confidence in Bosch Tools to get the job done.

"Our Bosch team is keeping the momentum going with new products and an improved 18V limited warranty to better equip trade workers, including plumbers, electricians, HVAC installers and drywallers with tools designed for the work. The new 18V Concrete Nailer, the newest addition to the PROFACTOR high-powered system, is expected to be a fan favorite for workers looking for a fast, consistent nailing solution. The new nailer is powered by CORE18V high power batteries and delivers gas-powered comparable performance for the toughest nailing jobs," said Philipp Gosau, Director of Product Development for Bosch Tools North America.

18V Limited Warranty: For more details on the updated terms of the 18V limited warranty, visit https://www.boschtools.com/us/en/service/product-warranty/ or 1-877-BOSCH99

Concrete Nailing Solutions

18V Concrete Nailer (GNB18V-12N) & 18V Concrete Nailer Kit (GNB18V-12K14)

Pins for Concrete Nailer GNB18V-12 (NB-063, NB-075, NB-100, NB-125, NB-150, NK-138, NM-050, NB-063, NM-075)

Grinding Solutions

18V X-LOCK Brushless 4-1/2-5 In. Angle Grinder with Paddle Switch (GWX18V-10PN) and 5 In. Tuckpoint Guard Accessory (TG503)

Drywall Sanding Solutions

9 In. Drywall Pole Sander Kit (GTR55-85)

Heat Application Solutions

18V Heat Gun (Bare Tool) GHG18V-50N

Measuring Solutions – Not included in 18V Limited Warranty

BLAZE™ 100 Ft. Laser Measure (GLM100-23)

Drilling Solutions– Not included in 18V Limited Warranty

Porcelain Diamond Drill Bits (DDB14, DDB516, DDB38, DDB12)

Charging Solutions

18V USB Portable Power Adapter (GAA18V-48)

For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools products, visit our Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse .

