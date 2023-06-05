AIxMed Welcomes Barbara Crothers, D.O., as Chief Scientist and Appoints Two Scientific Advisors

A wealth of deep and targeted expertise will aid the company's strategy and support its digital Cytology platform development

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxMed, an early-stage smart Cytology company at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and medicine, announced the appointment of Cytopathology industry heavyweight Barbara Crothers, D.O., as Chief Scientist. In this new executive leadership role, Dr. Crothers will drive AIxMed's strategic scientific and clinical initiatives. This includes leading U.S.-based pilot and validation studies of the AIxMed digital Cytology platform.

The team is dedicated to the digital transformation of the Cytology lab. The Company's CytoInsights platform will initially target bladder cancer via urine Cytology and assisted diagnosis. CytoInsights performs rapid and precise analysis using a simple and non-invasive urine collection sample. Bringing digital efficiencies to the Cytology lab is paramount to providing Cytopathologists and Cytologists with the quantitative and qualitative data they need to make meaningful clinical decisions.

"We're delighted that Dr. Crothers is joining in our AI-driven mission to improve workflows and quality of patient care in the battle against cancer," noted Samuel Chen, co-founder and CEO of AIxMed. "Her unique blend of impeccable credentials, extensive teaching experience, and collaborative spirit will bring immediate value to AIxMed and our healthcare partners."

With over thirty years of industry-shaping expertise, Dr. Crothers is both a highly decorated U.S. Army veteran and one of the country's most renowned Cytopathologists. At AIxMed, she will apply these strong credentials towards positioning the Company's technology at the leading edge of the Pathology digital revolution. Prior to joining AIxMed, she served as Senior (Consultant) Pathologist at The Joint Pathology Center (JPC), known as the premier Pathology reference center for the U.S. federal government. Dr. Crothers is board-certified in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology as well as Cytopathology, and over the course of her career, she has received numerous professional, military, and academic honors and awards. She has served as President and Executive Board Member of the American Society of Cytopathology (ASC) and the Chair of the Cytopathology Committee at the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

AIxMed also recently appointed two highly distinguished scientific advisors as paid consultants to help the company navigate and penetrate into the Pathology field as the Company develops and commercializes its CytoInsights platform.

Digital pathology pioneer Dr. Liron Pantanowitz is the Maud Menten Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Pathology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Pantanowitz is also the current President of both ASC and the Digital Pathology Association (DPA).

Dr. Christopher VandenBussche practices at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he is an Associate Professor of Pathology and Oncology, the Director of the Pathology Residency Training Program, the Program Director for the Cytopathology Fellowship, and the Associate Director of Cytopathology. Dr. VandenBussche is a member of the ASC Executive Board and the CAP Cytopathology Committee and a contributing author to The Paris System for Reporting Urinary Cytology (TPS).

About AIxMed

AIxMed helps Pathologists digitize 3D Cytology samples in minutes and extract clinical insights in seconds to improve patient diagnosis and care. Our first application, CytoInsights, is an AI-assisted urine Cytology imaging and reporting software package for bladder cancer diagnosis and surveillance based on The Paris System for Reporting Urinary Cytology (TPS). We recently concluded a pilot study and the results were published in Cancer Cytopathology. It is an RUO application at this time.

To learn more, visit https://www.aixmed.com.

