Edward Jones Among Fortune 500® for 11th Consecutive Year

ST. LOUIS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 11th consecutive year, financial services firm Edward Jones appears on the Fortune 500® list. Edward Jones ranks No. 333, with more than $12.3 billion in net revenue for 2022.

To be included in the Fortune 500 ®, companies are ranked by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. They include U.S.-incorporated private companies and cooperatives that file financial statements with government agencies, along with mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators.

"As a Fortune 500®, privately held firm, we hold ourselves accountable to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and communities. Today, our nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients, and 73% of them are deeply served," says Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "Through our expansive network of branch offices, we are present in 68% of U.S. counties in order to serve our clients through deep personal relationships and tailored advice and guidance."

Edward Jones is on a multi-year journey of transformation, evolving to deliver expanded advice, guidance, products and services in a way that is human-centered and holistic. The firm has announced a planned $1 billion investment in human capital, technology infrastructure, digital initiatives, virtual business enablement tools, strategic relationships and test-and-learn pilot programs.

Showcasing the firm's 2022 achievements, Edward Jones recently released its fifth-annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report, "Partnering for Positive Impact." The report details meaningful progress Edward Jones has made in three important areas: Partnering for Lasting Financial Strength, Promoting Healthier Futures and Advancing Inclusive Growth.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care at the end of March 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

