More Than 450 Companies Adopt Veeva Vault eTMF for Improved Trial Efficiency and Inspection Readiness

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry advances clinical operations, adopting applications on a unified platform is a top priority to increase study efficiency and compliance. More than 450 biopharma companies—including 18 of the top 20 pharmas and 4 of the top 6 CROs—use Veeva Vault eTMF to automate trial processes and improve information exchange across stakeholders.

As regulatory and trial complexity grows, more companies are increasing transparency and inspection readiness with Vault eTMF. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is helping organizations address critical TMF challenges with innovations, including:

TMF Bot to automate document classification for faster, more efficient processing and improved accuracy. TMF Bot has classified more than one million documents, saving customers tens of thousands of hours in processing time. to automate document classification for faster, more efficient processing and improved accuracy. TMF Bot has classified more than one million documents, saving customers tens of thousands of hours in processing time.

Seamless connection between Vault eTMF and Veeva Vault RIM to increase efficiency and collaboration between clinical and regulatory teams. Customers have shared more than 40,000 documents across more than 600 studies. to increase efficiency and collaboration between clinical and regulatory teams. Customers have shared more than 40,000 documents across more than 600 studies.

TMF Transfer to enable the quick exchange of TMF documents between sponsors and CROs. This has eliminated hundreds of hours in manual end-of-study migrations. to enable the quick exchange of TMF documents between sponsors and CROs. This has eliminated hundreds of hours in manual end-of-study migrations.

Veeva Site Connect to streamline information exchange with research sites. Customers have exchanged more than 100,000 documents across more than 1,000 connected study sites. to streamline information exchange with research sites. Customers have exchanged more than 100,000 documents across more than 1,000 connected study sites.

"We're excited to continue partnering with customers to advance TMF for more efficient, compliant clinical trials," said Jason Methia, vice president, Veeva Vault Clinical Operations strategy. "By delivering Veeva Vault eTMF innovations, we're tackling challenges that can significantly streamline study processes and move the industry forward."

Vault eTMF is part of Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform that unifies clinical data management and operations. Vault Clinical Suite includes Vault eTMF, Vault CTMS, Veeva Site Connect, Vault Payments, Vault Study Start-up, Vault Study Training, Vault EDC, Veeva CDB, Veeva RTSM, and Veeva ePRO.

