PowerHouse Data Centers Assist in West African Digital Transformation by Hosting IDCA's Special Ghana Delegation

Ghana's Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, in a visit organized and hosted by IDCA, met with leaders of Data Center Alley to discuss tech development, the future of digital economies, and more

McLEAN, Va., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerHouse Data Centers (a division of American Real Estate Partners (AREP) ), along with the International Data Center Authority (IDCA) and the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development joined over the weekend for an official state visit from representatives of the Republic of Ghana, including minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. The Ghanaian government is being assisted by IDCA with an aim to position the country as a leading digital hub in Africa with the help of data center leaders in the Ashburn area.

PowerHouse Data Centers Hosts Ghana’s Ministry of Communications and Digitalization for ABX-1 powered shell tour. (PRNewswire)

PowerHouse Data Centers Hosts Representatives of the Republic of Ghana , IDCA and Department of Economic Development

An important stop on the itinerary for Owusu-Ekuful's delegation is a tour of PowerHouse Data Centers' recently constructed ABX-1 facility . When requested by IDCA, PowerHouse welcomed the opportunity to showcase its latest in powered shell development. Powered shells and their phased approach can potentially be a useful strategy for Ghanaian development, as they provide the ability to leverage the efficiencies of data center construction while optimizing future flexibility. "We're always eager to build relationships and provide educational opportunities wherever we can," explains Luke Kipfer, vice president at PowerHouse Data Centers. "We're delighted to be part of this memorable occasion."

Also facilitating and assisting in the visit is the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. "As one of the world's most significant tech hubs, we are always proud to host communities from around the world in Loudoun," says department executive director Buddy Rizer, who attended the PowerHouse tour and following luncheon event hosted by Loudoun County. "We're excited about our new partnership with the country of Ghana, and are happy to host them and have the opportunity to learn from each other."

The digital sector in Ghana is poised for impressive progress as it continues its transition toward a tech-based economy. The nation is already a leading light in digital transformation in Africa with its digital sectors displaying impressive growth figures of nearly 20 percent annually, emerging as a leader in African e-government practices, and ranking top three in the continent for overall tech adoption. Last year the World Bank provided $200 million to the government of Ghana intended to expand networks and stimulate further digital innovation. The funding spurred the creation of the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project, led by communications and digitalization minister Owusu-Ekuful. IDCA leads this mission by helping the nation build a complete end-to-end digital transformation roadmap. The project is inclusive of national standardization, national education and national digital hub economic zones, and also raising $4B of funds to help inject in the West African digital economy. The Republic of Ghana, led by its honorable minister, signed the digital transformation agreement with IDCA during this visit.

Owusu-Ekuful and her entire cabinet have now traveled to Ashburn to meet with certain Data Center Alley movers and shakers. The purpose of the official visit is complementary to visiting IDCA and agreement signing, suggested by IDCA, with the goal of showcasing digital economy evolution and development models and best practices in the interest of future-proofing Ghana's tech sector for digital economic development.

The Ghana delegation's activities in the US are sponsored by the International Data Center Authority (IDCA), a leading association focused on fostering the development of sustainable digital economies around the world. Their visit includes the establishment of an agreement between the Republic of Ghana and the IDCA. "It's been our pleasure to drive this initiative for Ghana and West Africa" says Mehdi Paryavi, IDCA founder and chairman. "We're always privileged to be able to empower others by exchanging digital infrastructure and digital economy knowledge with others around the globe."

PowerHouse Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers, a division of AREP, is a developer and owner of next-generation data centers and technical real estate solutions for hyperscalers in Northern Virginia. The company owns its land sites, offering unique fast-track approvals and zoning approvals right in the heart of the world's largest data center market. As a disruptor, PowerHouse Data Centers provides flexible 'Powered Shell' next-generation data center models with the quickest speed to market of any Ashburn project while meeting hyperscalers' growing market, data and space demands. PowerHouse Data Centers is committed to building six powered shell data centers representing 2.1 million square feet of data center space in Northern Virginia. For more information, visit www.powerhousedata.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Loudoun County Department of Economic Development

The Loudoun County Department of Economic Development exists to help build local businesses. We are dedicated to recruiting new business, growing our existing industries and improving our county's business climate. For more information visit https://biz.loudoun.gov/

Ghana Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation exists to ensure the convergence of communication technologies to facilitate the promotion of a viable integrated national development process within a global setting. The goal of the ministry is to facilitate the development of a reliable and cost-effective world-class communications infrastructure and services, driven by appropriate technological innovations and accessible by all citizens to enhance the promotion of economic competitiveness in a knowledge-based environment. For more, visit https://moc.gov.gh/ .

IDCA

IDCA was established to streamline, structure, educate and give direction to the information technology, data center and cloud industry. IDCA's mission is to aid nations, governments, private and public institutions as well as ordinary citizens and professionals around the world to benefit from the promise of the global digital transformation and the digital economy to their fullest. IDCA empowers and enables all effective and measurable initiatives and efforts to establish resilient and sustainable digital initiatives worldwide. Building the human capital necessary for prosperous digital economies, instituting digital platforms, securing investment for core projects, devising digital transformation roadmaps, and establishing frameworks, and standards are some of IDCA's key agendas on the world stage. More on IDCA: https://www.idc-a.org/about-idca

Powerhouse Data Centers, a joint venture between American Real Estate Partners AREP and Harrison Street to develop and operate world-class data centers. (PRNewswire)

