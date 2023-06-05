Source Advisors Acquires PMBA, Further Expanding Market-Leading Suite of Specialty Tax Solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Advisors, a premier specialized tax consulting firm offering R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, §179D, §45L, and LIFO (Last-in-First Out) inventory solutions, announces the acquisition of PMBA, a leading business asset recovery and state and local sales tax consulting firm based in New York. Source Advisors' consultative and customer centric approach helps CPA firms and their clients navigate the evolving tax laws that govern tax incentives. With the additional offering of state and local tax, the acquisition empowers Source Advisors to provide its clients with a full-service suite of tax incentive solutions at the global, federal, and state levels.

Source Advisors Leading Nationwide Tax Specialty Firm (PRNewsfoto/Source Advisors) (PRNewswire)

Source Advisors, a premier specialized tax consulting firm announces the acquisition of PMBA Advisors.

Chris Henderson, the CEO of Source Advisors, said: "We are thrilled to welcome PMBA into the Source Advisors family. This acquisition reinforces our ability to continue to provide best-in-class tax advisory services and marks a milestone in our growth strategy. For over 40 years, Source Advisors has been a trusted advisor to both our CPA partners and Fortune 1000 clients alike. We are confident that the addition of business asset recovery and state and local tax service lines will allow us to better serve our clients' comprehensive needs."

CEO & Managing Director of PMBA, Chris Vignone, commented: "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Source Advisors and are eager to build on our strengths and drive value for our collective clients. We believe Source Advisors clients and CPA network will benefit tremendously from the new service lines and our teams extensive experience in state and local tax. We are also excited to combine our talented R&D practice with Source Advisors' industry-leading team."

Both firms will maintain their individual brands during the transition phase until full integration is achieved.

District Capital Partners served as the financial advisor to Source Advisors for this transaction.

About Source Advisors

Source Advisors has helped CPA firms and their clients maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for more than four decades. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors collaborates with accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO, §179D, and §45L solutions to their clients. With a global team of more than 250 professionals, Source Advisors serves many of the nation's most prominent accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies and has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results for its clients. Source Advisors has been backed by Boston-based BV Investment Partners since 2022. For more information, visit www.sourceadvisors.com.

About PMBA

PMBA is a trusted provider of specialty tax services. With over 25 years of experience, PMBA delivers exceptional and innovative services including Federal and State Tax Advisory Services, R&D Tax Credits, Software Implementation, and Sales Tax Recovery. PMBA's well-rounded team of "Big 4" alumni and sales tax advisors are dedicated to bringing seamless solutions so businesses can rest assured that their most complex tax challenges are in good hands. The firm's dedicated team of professionals works closely with clients to ensure compliance and minimize tax liabilities, while maintaining the highest standards of service and integrity. For more information, visit www.pmba.com.

PMBA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Source Advisors