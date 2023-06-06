Jacobs Completes Underground Infrastructure Engineering for the First Full-Scale Wave Energy Test Facility in the US

Underground project links ocean to onshore utility-grid connection and monitoring facility

Supports renewable new energy technology, security and energy transition efforts

DALLAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) completed the underground infrastructure engineering for the PacWave South commercial-scale, ocean wave energy testing facility. The PacWave South project in Seal Rock, Oregon, will be the first pre-permitted, full-scale test facility for wave energy devices in the U.S., and was delivered for Oregon State University (OSU). Jacobs led the engineering services for the HDD Company, the design-build contractor for the project, to support the evaluation and testing of new energy generation technologies to turn offshore ocean waves to onshore renewable electricity.

PacWave South allows up to 20 wave energy converters (WECs) of various designs to be tested in real-world, open-sea conditions seven miles off Oregon's coast. The project includes four offshore steel conduits up to 120 feet below the seafloor and extending a mile offshore, connecting to a bundle of five onshore high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduits, all installed using horizontal directional drilling (HDD) methods and ultimately connecting to PacWave's Utility Connection and Monitoring Facility. The HDD method was chosen to avoid disturbing sensitive wetlands and beach areas and because it allowed the work to be conducted year-round.

"The engineering for this project was complex, requiring our team to overcome coastal geology challenges, working in the near-shore environment around sensitive coastal wetlands, and meeting a tight schedule to obtain regulatory approval," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President for Global Business Units Koti Vadlamudi. "This work reaffirms our commitment to working with organizations that push the boundaries of what's possible to address climate change and build resilient energy transition solutions in our communities."

PacWave's Deputy Director Dan Hellin, said, "Throughout design and construction, the Jacobs team continued to create innovative solutions, bringing value to the community in the development of resilient, sustainable energy sources for the country. For instance, the collaboration on disguising the large concrete vault built at the state park, which was designed to splice and transition energy from offshore to onshore conduits as a reconstructed parking lot, ensured beachgoers would not see any disruption from the added wave energy testing infrastructure."

This project received a National Recognition Award in the American Council of Engineering Companies' (ACEC) 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) competition.

Jacobs has also been recognized by Environmental Business International (EBI) with five business achievement awards for leadership and outstanding performance across our climate response, environmental corporate work in 2022. These recognitions, along with our innovative research in the new energy space, demonstrate our continued commitment to sustainability, with climate response elevated to one of Jacobs' three core growth accelerators in our Boldly Moving Forward strategy.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, geopolitical events and conflicts, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions, among others. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs