Savvas Learning Company's Experience Physics Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best Science Instructional Solution

Savvas Learning Company, a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, today announced that its Experience Physics program has been named a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the "Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12" category.

"Experience Physics is revolutionizing physics education with its bold and innovative approach."

Experience Physics © 2022 is a modern high school physics curriculum that implements an interactive learning model using the exploration of phenomena to drive student engagement. The program places students center stage as they make sense of phenomena with experiential learning routines that connect physics to the real world. Experience Physics also uniquely supports educators with comprehensive, editable resources and flexible teaching tools that allow them to adapt instruction to their students' diverse learning needs.

"We are honored that our Experience Physics program has been named a finalist in this year's CODiE Awards," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Experience Physics is revolutionizing physics education with its bold and innovative approach, delivering instructional flexibility to every teacher and exciting, phenomena-based content to every student. We're thrilled to see our Experience Physics curriculum recognized for being the outstanding science solution that it is."

The cutting-edge program features an all-new instructional model in which students first interact with phenomena through hands-on and virtual activities before completing readings and math practice in the interactive Student Experience Handbook . This active learning approach provides students real-world context for understanding physics and the background knowledge to tackle more elaborate activities, such as investigating new concepts and conducting "engineering-design challenges."

Providing a wealth of interactive content and assessment tools through the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, Experience Physics offers many exciting explorations into scientific inquiry, including:

Hands-on inquiry labs available in four versions — guided, open-ended, short, and advanced — that provide more opportunities for educators to customize curriculum for any classroom situation.

Virtual labs that give all students access to compelling phenomena and advanced scientific equipment.

Claim-Evidence-Reasoning exercises that support student understanding of phenomena over time.

PhET simulations that engage students in an intuitive, game-like environment and offer accompanying worksheets that connect simulations to the content.

Boclips videos that present physics concepts in an easy-to-understand way.

Process-focused math support with tutorial videos and sample problems that are broken down for clarity and process guidance.

"I wish I had something like this when I was in high school and college, as well as when I was in the classroom," said one of the CODiE judges who praised Experience Physics for its hands-on learning, remarking that the program's "experiences and ties to real life early in the lessons would be very valuable and get students interested."

Another judge who evaluated Experience Physics lauded the program for "giving teachers ways to incorporate the three dimensions of NGSS (Next Generation Science Standards)" along with "customizable digital assessments that offer teachers insights into student understanding."

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Award finalists, which are selected by expert reviewers, represent the most innovative and impactful products from education technology developers, online learning services and related learning-focused technologies. Winners will be announced at the CODiE Awards education technology celebration on June 22, 2023.

