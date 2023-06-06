THE WEATHER CHANNEL'S 'DEEP WATER SALVAGE' RETURNS FOR SEASON 3 WITH NEW ACTION-PACKED WATER RECOVERIES

Season 3 of DEEP WATER SALVAGE Premieres Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Weather Channel television network announced the season 3 premiere of its hit docuseries DEEP WATER SALVAGE, airing Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Leading to the season 3 premiere, the network will air a binge-worthy marathon of DEEP WATER SALVAGE season 2 on Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and Sunday, June 11 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

DEEP WATER SALVAGE returns with a bang, showcasing tougher recoveries, in harsher conditions, with higher stakes. Season 3 follows crews around the globe – from the Gulf of Mexico to the shores of Spain – as they take on high-pressure missions to salvage ships in peril from extreme weather, and repair marine infrastructure. Crews encounter new adrenaline-filled adventures including assisting local authorities in the recovery of a submerged vehicle believed to have a body inside, as well as delicately hauling a shipwrecked vessel near sacred burial grounds, where they manage to avoid the wrath of locals – both in the natural and supernatural worlds. And after a devastating oil spill, crews create a unique oil recovery system designed to protect the marine ecosystem.

Every episode is brought to viewers in part by on-water assistance company Sea Tow . The salvors in each episode include Sea Tow crews, making Sea Tow an essential partner in the production of DEEP WATER SALVAGE. In celebration of DEEP WATER SALVAGE season 3, the network and Sea Tow are elevating their partnership by offering to viewers an enhanced experience made especially for marine professionals and boating enthusiasts. On May 12, the network launched its first boating forecast for the summer season, bringing nautical viewers a specialized report on weather conditions beyond the shore. In addition, the network will air custom boating safety segments beginning premiere week.

New DEEP WATER SALVAGE season 3 episodes air every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on The Weather Channel television network, as well as the network's CTV streaming app , available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex.

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK

Since its launch 40 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com .

ABOUT SEA TOW®

Sea Tow has been the leader in on-water assistance since 1983. Servicing the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, members are provided with a 24/7 connection with Coast Guard-licensed captains. The pioneering concept, founded by Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer, was established in Southold, NY when the United States Coast Guard ceased response to non-emergency assistance calls. In 2023, Sea Tow is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of boater assistance, safety and support.

In addition to on-water assistance, the franchise network handles salvage and recovery missions, and responds to natural disasters, environmental hazards and oil spill cleanups.

Visit seatow.com to learn more or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

