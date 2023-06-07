CyberCatch CEO Sai Huda To Keynote at Canada's Largest Small Business Conference

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce that Sai Huda, CEO, will deliver the keynote presentation on cybersecurity at The Small Business Expo 2023 in Toronto, Canada, on June 16, 2023.

The Small Business Expo 2023 is the largest small business conference hosted by Canadian SME Magazine and this year's theme is "Leveraging Technology for SMB Growth."

CyberCatch CEO Sai Huda will deliver the keynote titled "The Two Ways Attackers Target Small Businesses & How You Can Prevent Becoming The Next Victim." Following the keynote and taking a deeper dive, he will also present a workshop titled "Think like an Attacker, Defend like the Chess Master."

Sai Huda is a globally recognized cybersecurity expert, frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences, author of the best-seller, Next Level Cybersecurity and co-author of Canada's national cybersecurity standard. He founded CyberCatch to provide critical segments such as defense, manufacturing, education, public, SMBs and other sectors a unique AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution so they can stay safe from cyber threats.

"We are honored to have CyberCatch CEO Sai Huda speak at The Small Business Expo 2023 to share his expertise and knowledge with small businesses who are the growth engine of Canada's economy and who must be equipped to succeed digitally," said SK Uddin, Publisher of Canadian SME Magazine.

"The Small Business Expo 2023 is a forward-thinking event and I am honored to be a part of it to educate, inspire and equip small businesses so they can acquire mission-critical know-how, stay safe digitally and grow and prosper. It is time small businesses took command of cyber risk management, very much looking forward to revealing the winning playbook that small businesses must have," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

