Open Mainframe Summit Call for Papers Now Open

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Mainframe Project , an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, today announced the launch of the Call for Proposals (CFPs) for the 4th annual Open Mainframe Summit. This year, the premier mainframe event will be co-located with two industry conferences - IBM TechXchange Conference 2023 , hosted in Las Vegas on September 11-14; and Open Source in Finance Forum , hosted in New York City on November 1.

"As mainframe technology and events evolve and mature, it becomes a more natural evolution to align Open Mainframe Projects and activities with other industry events," said John Mertic, Director of Program Management at the Linux Foundation and Executive Director of the Open Mainframe Project. "This year, by partnering with IBM and FINOS, we are offering attendees the opportunity to enhance their experience with unique presentations and targeted conversations with industry experts."

"As open source becomes the default development model for many enterprises, mainframe customers are looking to embrace community developed code for their mainframe environments," said Steven Dickens, Vice President and Practice Leader at the Futurum Group. "The Open Mainframe Project has established itself as the go-to community for mainframe developers, enterprises and vendors alike. The events announced today are a key part of how the community will gather to advance code on the mainframe."

Open Mainframe Summit aims to connect and inform all those interested in growing the use of mainframes and related technology in dynamic technical and educational sessions. It is open to students, developers, corporate leaders, users and contributors of projects from around the globe looking to learn, network and collaborate. It will feature content tracks that tackle both business and technical strategies for enterprise development and deployment.

Open Mainframe Summit - Las Vegas

IBM TechXchange Conference offers technical breakout sessions, hands-on experiences, product demonstrations, instructor-led labs, and certifications tailored to your interests and learning style. Open Mainframe Summit will be featured as part of the TechXchange Community Day on September 11 . Community Day unites diverse IBM user groups and technical communities to foster collaboration, networking and learning. Learn more here .

Open Mainframe Summit - New York

Open Source in Finance Forum is dedicated to driving collaboration and innovation in financial services through open source software and standards. The event brings together experts across financial services, technology, and open source to engage our community in stimulating and thought-provoking conversations about how to best (and safely) leverage open source software to solve industry challenges. Open Mainframe Summit will be featured as part of a 6-session track and a 10-minute keynote presentation. Learn more about the event here .

Submit a Proposal

The Call for Proposals is now open and will be accepting submissions until Friday, June 30, 2023. Interested speakers for either event can submit proposals with options for 20 minute talks, 30-minute sessions, 60-minute panel discussions or a 60-minute workshop or lab. All topics that benefit the Open Mainframe ecosystem are welcome and can include (but not limited to) AI, machine learning, building the next workforce, cloud native, COBOL, Java, hybrid cloud, diversity and Inclusion, z/OS and Linux on Z, and security.

Submit a proposal: http://cfp.openmainframesummit.org/.

Meet the Program Committee

A program committee, which includes active community members and project leaders, will review and rate the proposals. Open Mainframe Project welcomes Alan Clark, CTO Office and Director for Industry Initiatives, Emerging Standards and Open Source at SUSE, Donna Hudi, Chief Marketing Officer at Phoenix Software International, Elizabeth K. Joseph, Global Head of the OSPO for IBM zSystems at IBM, Rose Sakach, Offering Manager, Mainframe Division at Broadcom, Inc., and Len Santalucia, CTO at Vicom Infinity, A Converge Company.

We encourage community leaders, creators, developers, implementers, and users to submit presentations. Whether you are a seasoned presenter or a first-time speaker we welcome your submissions. While we expect a key focus on work within the Open Mainframe Project's 21 hosted projects/working groups, user experiences and tips and tricks are often some of the favorite sessions of attendees.

For more details about Open Mainframe or to watch the videos for Open Mainframe Summit 2022 , check out the Open Mainframe Project 2022 Annual Report .

About the Open Mainframe Project

The Open Mainframe Project is intended to serve as a focal point for deployment and use of Linux and Open Source in a mainframe computing environment. With a vision of Open Source on the Mainframe as the standard for enterprise class systems and applications, the project's mission is to build community and adoption of Open Source on the mainframe by eliminating barriers to Open Source adoption on the mainframe, demonstrating value of the mainframe on technical and business levels, and strengthening collaboration points and resources for the community to thrive. Learn more about the project at https://www.openmainframeproject.org .

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

