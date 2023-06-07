ELK GROVE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new white paper by Aite-Novarica Group examines the role of technology and the beneficial impact of combining effective driver behavior modification with telematics and advanced driver assistance systems on auto insurance. The paper, "Using Technology for Accident Prevention and Claims Cost Reduction in Personal Auto," focuses on current technologies for crash reduction and the benefits of combining various strategies to help reduce auto claims.

Aite-Novarica White Paper (PRNewswire)

When effective crash-avoidance training is paired with telematics it is a win/win scenario for insurers and society.

"Many insurance companies already utilizing telematics are looking to combine other technologies to reduce skyrocketing auto claims costs and prevent vehicle collisions from happening in the first place," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver®. "When our crash-avoidance training is paired with telematics and/or advanced driver assistance systems, our insurance partners and their customers see significant reductions in loss costs, accident frequency and bodily injuries. This is a win/win scenario for insurers and society."

ADEPT Driver ® is recognized internationally for developing effective neuro-cognitive crash avoidance training and driving simulations that make drivers measurably safer and significantly reduce crash frequency and severity.

The white paper was produced by Aite-Novarica Group , an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them.

Contact: Dr. Sam Chiu

President

ADEPT Driver

schiu@adeptdriver.com

ADEPT Driver logo. (PRNewsFoto/ADEPT Driver) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADEPT Driver