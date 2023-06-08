Bloomberg Launches Funds Data Solution Enhancing Insights and Connectivity Across the Investment Lifecycle

Funds and exchange traded products data now available via Bloomberg Data License enabling clients to act on fast changing investment opportunities and support end-to-end workflows spanning portfolio construction, risk management, due diligence, and operations

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced the launch of its Funds Data Solution covering over 135,000 unique funds and 12,000 exchange traded products available as Foundational Data, Holdings, Corporate Actions, ESG, Risk, and Regulatory data products. Bloomberg's Funds Data Solution is accessible via Bloomberg Data License file delivery and aligns with the funds data available on the Bloomberg Terminal to support investment workflows consistently and with scale across an enterprise.

Bloomberg's Funds Data Solution provides data on a comprehensive global universe of funds including mutual funds, fund of funds, closed/open-end funds, unit trusts and more as well as exchange traded products (ETPs) including ETFs, ETCs, and ETNs. Customers can access reference and pricing data as well as look through to underlying portfolio holdings to inform portfolio construction, benchmarking, rebalancing, tracking risk and positions, trading, and order workflow processes.

To help customers analyze funds according to specific ESG goals, Bloomberg combines its holdings data with its premium security-level data to deliver objective, granular fund-level ESG Scores & Analytics so customers can drill down to determine if a fund truly meets sustainability criteria. Customers can also use Bloomberg's Fund Analytics product to gain visibility into the liquidity, credit, and interest rate risk exposure of a fund with fund-level risk metrics based on Bloomberg's award-winning risk data solutions. Bloomberg's detailed descriptive and holdings data further enable customers to monitor and identify funds subject to evolving ESG regulations as well as sanctions, FRTB, and other requirements.

"Comprehensive data that is robust, accurate, and timely is key to streamlining industry workflows," said Maureen Gallagher, Head of Enterprise Reference Data at Bloomberg. "Bloomberg's Enterprise Data team partners with our customers to be that one-stop shop, recognizing that every strand of data gathering, processing, and managing is interlinked. With the introduction of Bloomberg's Funds Data Solution, customers can now access their fixed income, equities, derivatives, and funds data in one place making it easier to devise investment strategies, evaluate performance, support compliance workflows, and more."

Bloomberg's Funds Data Solution seamlessly integrates with other Bloomberg data solutions by using standardized identifiers, such as the Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI), proprietary Bloomberg identifiers, and detailed metadata. This approach along with consistent delivery formats, results in clear identification of each fund and its share classes so customers can intuitively compare, analyze, select, and monitor funds to meet their investment, risk, or operational needs.

Bloomberg's Funds Data is available on the Bloomberg Terminal and to Enterprise Data customers via Data License. Data License customers can browse and access Bloomberg's Funds Data Solutions through data.bloomberg.com and have them delivered via SFTP, REST API or into a cloud environment. To learn more about adopting Bloomberg's Funds Data Solution, visit our website here.

