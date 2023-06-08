NEW AMAZFIT T-REX 2 OCEAN BLUE (SPECIAL EDITION) CELEBRATES WORLD OCEAN DAY & SUSTAINABILITY

Coming in 100% environmentally-friendly packaging, $10 from every purchase will be donated in support of coral restoration projects.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has today unveiled the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition). This Amazfit special edition outdoor smartwatch deepens Zepp Health's sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive, with the implementation of 100% environmentally friendly materials in its packaging and our partnerships with Coral Guardian - a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect and restore coral ecosystems - as well as with adidas for the Move For The Planet challenge campaign.

Zepp Health and Coral Guardian: Partners for the Ocean

For the launch of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition), Zepp Health and its brand Amazfit have partnered with Coral Guardian - a non-profit company whose mission is to protect and restore coral ecosystems, with recent projects in the Sea of Flores, Indonesia, and the Mediterranean Sea, Spain.

As part of this partnership and in honor of World Ocean Day, Zepp Health will be donating $10 USD for every Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition) purchased, which will go to supporting Coral Guardian's restoration project in the Hatamin Marine Protected Area in Indonesia. Customers will also receive a certificate thanking them for their contribution to the project, as well as photographs of the restored coral once it has sprung to life.

Pengtao Yu, VP Corporate Design, Brand & Consumer Marketing at Zepp Health, said "There is an intrinsic link between the outdoor Amazfit T-Rex Series and the natural world, and we are delighted to partner with Coral Guardian in supporting their sustainable coral restoration project. As a company, we take great care to implement sustainable practices and materials into our product development process, and we thank every Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition) user for being part of this important project, and for their contribution to helping Coral Guardian in restoring damaged coral reefs."

Coco Tamlyn, Director of Coral Guardian, said "We're grateful to count on the support of Zepp Health. This cooperation is precious and will help us restore a damaged coral reef in Indonesia, as well as raise awareness about these beautiful and fragile ecosystems."

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition)

This special edition adds a new bold Ocean Blue color scheme to the Amazfit T-Rex 2, for a design that reflects the strength of both the ocean and this rugged outdoor smartwatch. Created with an emphasis on sustainability, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition) features a reprocessed silicone strap, and similarly to the recently launched Amazfit T-Rex Ultra, it also comes in packaging made from 100% environmentally friendly materials - including biodegradable plastic (which makes up only 6% of the entire packaging), biodegradable non-mineral ink, and biodegradable electroplated aluminum (used in the hot stamping process).

Amazfit and adidas: Move For The Planet

As integration partners with an eye on sustainability, Amazfit and adidas have invited their global communities of active users to join the Move For The Planet challenge in the adidas Running app.

For the duration of this challenge, running from June 1-12, 2023, every 10 minutes of movement synced by Amazfit users from their Zepp App account to their adidas Running account will see adidas donate €1 to projects that educate communities on sustainability through sport.

In order to encourage the global Amazfit community to engage with this challenge and get moving, Amazfit released a free downloadable watch face with the support of adidas, to help users keep the planet on their minds every time they look at their watch.

Stuart Wells, Vice President of Marketing at adidas Runtastic, said "We're stoked to take the cooperation with Amazfit to a new level this year with the Move For The Planet campaign. As a sustainability leader, we value working with Amazfit who share our ambition to make a positive impact on the planet".

Through implementing more eco-friendly production processes and packaging materials, enhanced smart wearable device power-efficiency offered by the proprietary Zepp OS, and strategic collaborations with sustainability-minded partners, Zepp Health aims to raise environmental awareness among its global community of millions of users, and participate in the realization of a greener future.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ocean Blue (Special Edition) is now available to pre-order via the official Amazfit website store, with prices starting from $229.99 USD and €229.90 Euro (prices may vary depending on location).

Learn more about Coral Guardian: https://www.coralguardian.org/en/

