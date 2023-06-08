SKF's New Alemite 20V Battery-Powered Grease Gun Delivers High-end Performance

LANSDALE, Pa., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF offers a new, convenient line of battery-operated grease guns, the Alemite 20V Lithium-ion Series 598/599, designed to support all manual lubrication tasks in industrial settings. The grease gun provides high-end performance and exceptional reliability in a convenient design.

"Lubrication jobs are nearly effortless with the thoughtful design of Alemite Series 598 and 599," says Nikhil Athale, Product Manager Tools and Equipment at SKF. "It works effortlessly in industrial applications and provides the performance and reliability needed to get the job done with a lightweight, ergonomic design."

The Alemite Series 598/599 tool features a balanced, ergonomic design with a lower weight for less physical strain on the user. The 598 tool comes with a 2.5mAh battery, while the 599 tool comes with a 4.0mAh battery, Its two-speed, dual-output capability lets the user adjust for low- or high-volume lubrication points, all with one grease gun. It delivers 6 oz/min on high and 4 oz/min on low. A clear-tube option provides confidence the right grease is in use.

The tool has a convenient, built-in LCD screen providing real-time information for users, including a pre-warning light for early action. The LCD display illuminates during stall conditions with a red backlight. The display shows exactly how much grease is left in the tube and flashes when a low grease condition occurs.

Alemite 598/599 Features:

Maximum peak pressure 10,000 psi (690 bar)

Maximum operating pressure 6,000 psi (413 bar)

48" hose

4-point stand-up design

LCD display with LED working light

Bulk filler fitting and vent valve

