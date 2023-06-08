Vail Resorts Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results and Provides Early Season Pass Sales Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended April 30, 2023, early season pass sales results, updated fiscal 2023 guidance and completed $400 million in share repurchases during the quarter.
Highlights
- Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $325.0 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2023 compared to net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $372.6 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. compared to the prior year is primarily attributable to an increase in expense associated with a change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to our Park City resort lease.
- Resort Reported EBITDA was $623.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to Resort Reported EBITDA of $610.5 million in the same period in the prior year.
- The Company updated its fiscal 2023 guidance range and is now expecting net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to be between $251 million and $283 million and Resort Reported EBITDA to be between $837 million and $853 million.
- Pass product sales through May 30, 2023 for the upcoming 2023/2024 North American ski season increased approximately 6% in units and approximately 11% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through May 31, 2022. Pass product sales are adjusted to eliminate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates by applying current U.S. dollar exchange rates to both current period and prior period sales for Whistler Blackcomb.
- The Company repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares during the quarter at an average price of $225.01 for a total of approximately $400 million and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.06 per share of Vail Resorts' common stock that will be payable on July 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 27, 2023.
Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2023 third quarter results, Kirsten Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our overall results for the quarter and for the 2022/2023 North American ski season, with strong growth in visitation and spending versus the prior year. After the challenges experienced in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 driven by weather disruptions in Tahoe and across our Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast resorts (collectively "Eastern" U.S. resorts), the results in March and April improved as expected, with strong demand from local and destination guests, driving visitation and resort net revenue above prior year record levels. Favorable conditions enabled an extended season at resorts across Utah, Tahoe, and the Northeastern U.S., while some resorts in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions closed earlier than originally intended due to unseasonably warm weather and lack of terrain.
"Our results throughout the 2022/2023 North American ski season highlight both the stability resulting from the advance commitment from season pass products and our strong operational execution through the season. The winter season included significant weather-related challenges related to the travel disruptions over the peak holiday period, abnormal weather variability across our Eastern U.S. resorts, and significant storm related disruptions at our Tahoe resorts. Despite these weather events, the Company grew visitation, resort net revenue and Resort Reported EBITDA to record levels, supported by the stability created from our advance commitment strategy, and a strong finish to the season with good spring conditions at our resorts in Colorado, Utah, Tahoe and the Northeastern U.S. Our ancillary businesses, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental, experienced strong growth compared to the prior year period, when those businesses were impacted by capacity constraints driven by staffing, and in the case of dining, by operational restrictions associated with COVID-19. Staffing levels enabled our mountain resorts to deliver a strong guest experience resulting in a significant improvement in guest satisfaction scores, which exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels at our destination resorts."
Regarding the outlook for fiscal 2023, Lynch said, "The strong finish to the season produced Resort Reported EBITDA results that were in line with our expectations, and we now expect net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. for fiscal 2023 to be between $251 million and $283 million, and Resort Reported EBITDA for fiscal 2023 to be between $837 million and $853 million."
Lynch continued, "Our balance sheet remains strong and the business continues to generate robust cash flow. We remain focused on returning capital to shareholders and are very pleased to announce that the Company repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares during the quarter at an average price of $225.01 for a total of approximately $400 million and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.06 per share of Vail Resorts' common stock that will be payable on July 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 27, 2023."
Operating Results
A more complete discussion of our operating results can be found within the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of the Company's Form 10-Q for the third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023, which was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The following are segment highlights:
Mountain Segment
- Total lift revenue decreased $4.7 million, or 0.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year, to $710.1 million for the three months ended April 30, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in North American pass product revenue, partially offset by an increase in non-pass lift ticket revenue. Pass product revenue, although primarily collected prior to the ski season, is recognized in the Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations throughout the ski season on a straight-line basis using the estimated skiable days of the season to date relative to the total estimated skiable days of the season. For the quarter, pass product revenue decreased 3.6%, which was primarily driven by the timing of recognition of pass product revenue as a result of the prior year impact of delayed resort openings due to challenging early season conditions in the 2021/2022 North American ski season and early resort openings in the current 2022/2023 North American ski season. This variability in resort opening dates resulted in a pass product revenue decrease of approximately $40 million for the three months ended April 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended April 30, 2022, and represents a timing difference that offset with our second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in pass product revenue due to the timing of revenue recognition was partially offset by an increase in pass product sales for the 2022/2023 North American ski season. Non-pass product lift revenue increased 3.2%, driven by an increase in non-pass Effective Ticket Price ("ETP") (excluding Andermatt-Sedrun) of 13.0%, as well as incremental revenue from Andermatt-Sedrun of $7.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in visitation driven by early resort closures at our Mid-Atlantic and Midwest resorts as a result of unfavorable weather conditions in the region, as well as a continued increase in the conversion of guests from non-pass lift ticket purchases into advance commitment pass product purchases.
- Ski school revenue increased $24.2 million, or 20.0%, dining revenue increased $21.9 million, or 27.4%, and retail/rental revenue increased $8.5 million, or 6.7%, each primarily driven by the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions in the prior year, including staffing challenges which limited our ability to operate at full capacity, as well as increased skier visitation which drove additional demand for ancillary products and services.
- Operating expense increased $48.9 million, or 10.0%, which was primarily attributable to investments in employee wages and salaries, as well as increased variable expenses associated with increased revenue, the impact of inflation and incremental expenses associated with Andermatt-Sedrun.
- Mountain Reported EBITDA increased $10.9 million, or 1.8%, for the third quarter compared to the same period in the prior year, which includes $4.9 million of stock based compensation expense for the three months ended April 30, 2023 compared to $5.1 million in the same period in the prior year.
Lodging Segment
- Lodging segment net revenue (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) for the three months ended April 30, 2023 increased $1.0 million, or 1.2%, as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to increases in ancillary and other revenue, partially offset by a reduction in revenue from the DoubleTree at Breckenridge hotel, which we sold after the 2021/2022 ski season.
- Operating expense (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) decreased $0.9 million, or 1.2%, which was primarily attributable to a reduction in variable expenses from the DoubleTree at Breckenridge hotel.
- Lodging Reported EBITDA for the three months ended April 30, 2023 increased $1.9 million, or 12.8%, for the third quarter compared to the same period in the prior year, which includes $0.9 million of stock-based compensation expense for the both three months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022.
Resort - Combination of Mountain and Lodging Segments
- Resort net revenue increased $61.7 million, or 5.2%, compared to the same period in the prior year, to $1,238.3 million for the three months ended April 30, 2023.
- Resort Reported EBITDA was $623.3 million for the three months ended April 30, 2023, an increase of $12.8 million, or 2.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Total Performance
- Total net revenue increased $61.8 million, or 5.2%, to $1,238.4 million for the three months ended April 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $325.0 million, or $8.18 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $372.6 million, or $9.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior year. The decrease in net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. compared to the prior year is primarily attributable to an increase in expense associated with a change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to our Park City resort lease.
Return of Capital
Commenting on capital allocation, Lynch said, "Our balance sheet remains strong. Our total cash and revolver availability as of April 30, 2023 was approximately $1.5 billion, with $896 million of cash on hand, $420 million of U.S. revolver availability under the Vail Holdings Credit Agreement and $208 million of revolver availability under the Whistler Credit Agreement. As of April 30, 2023, our Net Debt was 2.3 times trailing twelve months Total Reported EBITDA. The Company repurchased 1,777,730 shares at an average price of $225.01 for a total of approximately $400.0 million during the quarter, representing 4.4% of the Company's outstanding stock as of the beginning of the third quarter. We have approximately 1.8 million shares remaining under our authorization for share repurchases and remain focused on returning capital to shareholders while always prioritizing the long-term value of our shares. Additionally, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on Vail Resorts' common stock of $2.06 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 27, 2023. We will continue to be disciplined stewards of our capital and remain committed to prioritizing investments in our guest and employee experience, high return capacity expanding capital projects, strategic acquisition opportunities and returning capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend and share repurchase program."
Season Pass Sales
Commenting on the Company's season pass sales for the upcoming 2023/2024 North American ski season, Lynch said, "We are pleased with the results for our season pass sales to date with continued unit growth over the strong pass sales results we saw last spring. Pass product sales through May 30, 2023 for the upcoming 2023/2024 North American ski season increased approximately 6% in units and approximately 11% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through May 31, 2022. Pass product sales are adjusted to eliminate the impact of foreign currency by applying an exchange rate of $0.74 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar in both periods for Whistler Blackcomb pass sales."
Lynch continued, "Relative to season to date pass product sales for the 2022/2023 season, the Company achieved strong unit growth among renewing pass holders. The Company successfully grew units across destination, international and local geographies, with the strongest unit growth in destination markets, particularly in the Northeast, and across all major pass product segments, with the strongest product growth in regional unlimited pass products and Epic Day Pass products as lower frequency guests and local Northeast guests continue to be attracted by the strong value proposition of these products. Pass sales dollars are benefiting from the 8% price increase relative to the 2022/2023 season, partially offset by the mix impact from the growth of Epic Day Pass products. While pass results to date have been strong, we still have the majority of our pass selling season ahead of us, and given our efforts to drive more guests to purchase passes in the spring, we expect the full year pass sales growth rate may moderate relative to our spring growth rate. We will provide more information about our pass sales results in our September 2023 earnings release."
Regarding Epic Australia Pass sales, Lynch commented, "We are pleased with ongoing sales of the Epic Australia Pass, which end on June 14, 2023 and are up approximately 16% in units through June 1, 2023, as compared to the comparable period through June 2, 2022. These passes provide advance commitment for this winter in Australia but also provide advance commitment from Australian guests for our North American ski resorts for the 2023/2024 winter season."
Introduction of My Epic Gear
Commenting on the Company's March announcement, Lynch said, "We are pleased to be piloting My Epic Gear at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone for a limited number of pass holders during the 2023/2024 North American ski season, which will introduce a new membership program that provides the best benefits of gear ownership but with more choice, lower cost and no hassle. My Epic Gear provides its members with the ability to choose the gear they want, for the full season or for the day, from a selection of the most popular and latest ski and snowboard models, and have it delivered to them when and where they want it, guaranteed, with free slopeside pick up and drop off every day. In addition to offering the best skis and snowboards, My Epic Gear will also offer name brand, high-quality ski and snowboard boots with customized insoles and boot fit scanning technology. The entire My Epic Gear membership, from gear selection to boot fit to personalized recommendations to delivery, will be at the members' fingertips through the new My Epic app.
"My Epic Gear will officially launch ahead of the 2024/2025 winter season at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Crested Butte, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow. Further expansions are expected in future years."
Updated Outlook
- Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. is expected to be between $251 million and $283 million for fiscal 2023.
- Resort Reported EBITDA is expected to be between $837 million and $853 million for fiscal 2023.
- Resort EBITDA Margin is expected to be approximately 29.2% in fiscal 2023 at the midpoint of our guidance range.
- The updated outlook for fiscal year 2023 assumes a continuation of the current economic environment, normal weather conditions and operations throughout the Australian ski season and North America summer season, both of which begin in our fourth quarter, and no material impacts associated with COVID-19. It is important to note that there continues to be uncertainty around the economic outlook and the impact that may have on travel and consumer behavior.
- The guidance assumes an exchange rate of $0.75 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada, an exchange rate of $0.67 between the Australian dollar and U.S. dollar related to the operations of Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia, and an exchange rate of $1.10 between the Swiss Franc and U.S. dollar related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland. Relative to our original September 2022 guidance, we estimate the movements in exchange rates will result in a fiscal 2023 guidance impact of approximately negative $5 million for Resort Reported EBITDA.
The following table reflects the forecasted guidance range for the Company's fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, for Reported EBITDA (after stock-based compensation expense) and reconciles net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. guidance to such Reported EBITDA guidance.
Fiscal 2023 Guidance
(In thousands)
For the Year Ending
July 31, 2023 (6)
Low End
High End
Range
Range
Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
$ 251,000
$ 283,000
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
21,000
15,000
Net income
272,000
298,000
Provision for income taxes (1)
92,000
100,000
Income before income taxes
364,000
398,000
Depreciation and amortization
270,000
266,000
Interest expense, net
154,000
150,000
Other (2)
47,000
39,000
Total Reported EBITDA
$ 835,000
$ 853,000
Mountain Reported EBITDA (3)
$ 827,000
$ 842,000
Lodging Reported EBITDA (4)
9,000
12,000
Resort Reported EBITDA (5)
837,000
853,000
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
(2,000)
—
Total Reported EBITDA
$ 835,000
$ 853,000
(1) The provision for income taxes may be impacted by excess tax benefits primarily resulting from vesting and exercises of equity awards. Our estimated provision for income taxes does not include the impact, if any, of unknown future exercises of employee equity awards, which could have a material impact given that a significant portion of our awards are in-the-money.
(2) Our guidance includes certain forward looking known changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration based solely on the passage of time and resulting impact on present value. Guidance excludes any forward looking change based upon, among other things, financial projections including long-term growth rates for Park City, which such change may be material. Separately, the intercompany loan associated with the Whistler Blackcomb transaction requires foreign currency remeasurement to Canadian dollars, the functional currency of Whistler Blackcomb. Our guidance excludes any forward looking change related to foreign currency gains or losses on the intercompany loans, which such change may be material.
(3) Mountain Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $21 million of stock-based compensation.
(4) Lodging Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $4 million of stock-based compensation.
(5) The Company provides Reported EBITDA ranges for the Mountain and Lodging segments, as well as for the two combined. The low and high of the expected ranges provided for the Mountain and Lodging segments, while possible, do not sum to the high or low end of the Resort Reported EBITDA range provided because we do not expect or assume that we will hit the low or high end of both ranges.
(6) Guidance estimates are predicated on an exchange rate of $0.75 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; an exchange rate of $0.67 between the Australian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of our Australian ski areas; and an exchange rate of $1.10 between the Swiss Franc and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland.
Vail Resorts, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net revenue:
Mountain and Lodging services and other
$ 1,054,134
$ 1,020,544
$ 2,166,357
$ 1,912,704
Mountain and Lodging retail and dining
184,142
155,992
445,272
345,448
Resort net revenue
1,238,276
1,176,536
2,611,629
2,258,152
Real Estate
155
129
7,967
624
Total net revenue
1,238,431
1,176,665
2,619,596
2,258,776
Segment operating expense:
Mountain and Lodging operating expense
462,613
417,422
1,212,115
965,483
Mountain and Lodging retail and dining cost of products sold
63,575
57,174
174,091
135,118
General and administrative
88,860
91,764
304,275
260,259
Resort operating expense
615,048
566,360
1,690,481
1,360,860
Real Estate operating expense
1,679
1,609
9,371
4,590
Total segment operating expense
616,727
567,969
1,699,852
1,365,450
Other operating (expense) income:
Depreciation and amortization
(69,097)
(65,655)
(199,700)
(189,214)
Gain on sale of real property
88
189
845
1,151
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration
(45,900)
(2,800)
(47,636)
(21,580)
(Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets and other, net
(6,269)
(51)
(8,055)
16,163
Income from operations
500,526
540,379
665,198
699,846
Mountain equity investment income, net
94
363
482
2,695
Investment income and other, net
7,740
224
17,734
980
Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans
(1,766)
(1,040)
(5,563)
(3,079)
Interest expense, net
(39,139)
(35,132)
(112,811)
(112,043)
Income before provision for income taxes
467,455
504,794
565,040
588,399
Provision for income taxes
(124,289)
(118,211)
(145,315)
(110,407)
Net income
343,166
386,583
419,725
477,992
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(18,160)
(14,033)
(23,011)
(21,383)
Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
$ 325,006
$ 372,550
$ 396,714
$ 456,609
Per share amounts:
Basic net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
$ 8.20
$ 9.18
$ 9.90
$ 11.27
Diluted net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
$ 8.18
$ 9.16
$ 9.87
$ 11.20
Cash dividends declared per share
$ 2.06
$ 1.91
$ 5.88
$ 3.67
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
39,620
40,568
40,082
40,518
Diluted
39,724
40,678
40,180
40,784
Vail Resorts, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations - Other Data
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Other Data:
Mountain Reported EBITDA
$ 606,926
$ 596,000
$ 913,644
$ 873,529
Lodging Reported EBITDA
16,396
14,539
7,986
26,458
Resort Reported EBITDA
623,322
610,539
921,630
899,987
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
(1,436)
(1,291)
(559)
(2,815)
Total Reported EBITDA
$ 621,886
$ 609,248
$ 921,071
$ 897,172
Mountain stock-based compensation
$ 4,881
$ 5,084
$ 15,960
$ 15,867
Lodging stock-based compensation
947
879
2,957
2,856
Resort stock-based compensation
5,828
5,963
18,917
18,723
Real Estate stock-based compensation
45
66
145
210
Total stock-based compensation
$ 5,873
$ 6,029
$ 19,062
$ 18,933
Vail Resorts, Inc.
Mountain Segment Operating Results
(In thousands, except ETP)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Percentage
Increase
Nine Months Ended April 30,
Percentage
Increase
2023
2022
(Decrease)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Net Mountain revenue:
Lift
$ 710,052
$ 714,708
(0.7) %
$ 1,362,195
$ 1,250,619
8.9 %
Ski school
145,134
120,897
20.0 %
277,512
214,442
29.4 %
Dining
101,683
79,826
27.4 %
206,953
146,395
41.4 %
Retail/rental
135,008
126,497
6.7 %
335,284
281,704
19.0 %
Other
52,853
42,707
23.8 %
177,945
135,150
31.7 %
Total Mountain net revenue
1,144,730
1,084,635
5.5 %
2,359,889
2,028,310
16.3 %
Mountain operating expense:
Labor and labor-related benefits
242,275
209,729
15.5 %
627,857
468,848
33.9 %
Retail cost of sales
36,551
34,940
4.6 %
105,489
85,851
22.9 %
Resort related fees
53,454
49,426
8.1 %
100,635
89,419
12.5 %
General and administrative
73,791
77,000
(4.2) %
254,445
219,262
16.0 %
Other
131,827
117,903
11.8 %
358,301
294,096
21.8 %
Total Mountain operating expense
537,898
488,998
10.0 %
1,446,727
1,157,476
25.0 %
Mountain equity investment income, net
94
363
(74.1) %
482
2,695
(82.1) %
Mountain Reported EBITDA
$ 606,926
$ 596,000
1.8 %
$ 913,644
$ 873,529
4.6 %
Total skier visits
9,242
8,702
6.2 %
18,543
16,279
13.9 %
ETP
$ 76.83
$ 82.13
(6.5) %
$ 73.46
$ 76.82
(4.4) %
Vail Resorts, Inc.
Lodging Operating Results
(In thousands, except Average Daily Rate ("ADR") and Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR"))
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Percentage
Increase
Nine Months Ended April 30,
Percentage
Increase
2023
2022
(Decrease)
2023
2022
(Decrease)
Lodging net revenue:
Owned hotel rooms
$ 15,091
$ 18,295
(17.5) %
$ 52,135
$ 53,362
(2.3) %
Managed condominium rooms
38,409
37,494
2.4 %
82,604
83,703
(1.3) %
Dining
15,422
14,646
5.3 %
45,435
33,296
36.5 %
Transportation
6,924
6,862
0.9 %
14,272
14,421
(1.0) %
Golf
—
—
nm
6,072
5,138
18.2 %
Other
12,380
9,925
24.7 %
37,235
31,641
17.7 %
88,226
87,222
1.2 %
237,753
221,561
7.3 %
Payroll cost reimbursements
5,320
4,679
13.7 %
13,987
8,281
68.9 %
Total Lodging net revenue
93,546
91,901
1.8 %
251,740
229,842
9.5 %
Lodging operating expense:
Labor and labor-related benefits
35,482
35,187
0.8 %
111,894
92,925
20.4 %
General and administrative
15,069
14,764
2.1 %
49,830
40,997
21.5 %
Other
21,279
22,732
(6.4) %
68,043
61,181
11.2 %
71,830
72,683
(1.2) %
229,767
195,103
17.8 %
Reimbursed payroll costs
5,320
4,679
13.7 %
13,987
8,281
68.9 %
Total Lodging operating expense
77,150
77,362
(0.3) %
243,754
203,384
19.8 %
Lodging Reported EBITDA
$ 16,396
$ 14,539
12.8 %
$ 7,986
$ 26,458
(69.8) %
Owned hotel statistics:
ADR
$ 357.18
$ 330.52
8.1 %
$ 313.59
$ 307.80
1.9 %
RevPAR
$ 170.35
$ 173.30
(1.7) %
$ 156.55
$ 167.90
(6.8) %
Managed condominium statistics:
ADR
$ 514.61
$ 508.24
1.3 %
$ 450.98
$ 443.10
1.8 %
RevPAR
$ 218.79
$ 215.48
1.5 %
$ 146.33
$ 142.55
2.7 %
Owned hotel and managed condominium statistics (combined):
ADR
$ 478.35
$ 458.99
4.2 %
$ 407.07
$ 399.21
2.0 %
RevPAR
$ 208.59
$ 205.50
1.5 %
$ 148.72
$ 148.14
0.4 %
Key Balance Sheet Data
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of April 30,
2023
2022
Real estate held for sale and investment
$ 90,078
$ 95,519
Total Vail Resorts, Inc. stockholders' equity
$ 1,273,918
$ 1,829,317
Long-term debt, net
$ 2,773,747
$ 2,687,488
Long-term debt due within one year
68,970
63,736
Total debt
2,842,717
2,751,224
Less: cash and cash equivalents
896,089
1,401,168
Net debt
$ 1,946,628
$ 1,350,056
Reconciliation of Measures of Segment Profitability and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022.
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
$ 325,006
$ 372,550
$ 396,714
$ 456,609
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
18,160
14,033
23,011
21,383
Net income
343,166
386,583
419,725
477,992
Provision for income taxes
124,289
118,211
145,315
110,407
Income before provision for income taxes
467,455
504,794
565,040
588,399
Depreciation and amortization
69,097
65,655
199,700
189,214
Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets and other, net
6,269
51
8,055
(16,163)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
45,900
2,800
47,636
21,580
Investment income and other, net
(7,740)
(224)
(17,734)
(980)
Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans
1,766
1,040
5,563
3,079
Interest expense, net
39,139
35,132
112,811
112,043
Total Reported EBITDA
$ 621,886
$ 609,248
$ 921,071
$ 897,172
Mountain Reported EBITDA
$ 606,926
$ 596,000
$ 913,644
$ 873,529
Lodging Reported EBITDA
16,396
14,539
7,986
26,458
Resort Reported EBITDA*
623,322
610,539
921,630
899,987
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
(1,436)
(1,291)
(559)
(2,815)
Total Reported EBITDA
$ 621,886
$ 609,248
$ 921,071
$ 897,172
* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging
Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA calculated in accordance with GAAP for the twelve months ended April 30, 2023.
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
April 30, 2023
Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
$ 288,028
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
22,042
Net income
310,070
Provision for income taxes
123,732
Income before provision for income taxes
433,802
Depreciation and amortization
262,877
Gain on disposal of fixed assets and other, net
(19,774)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
46,336
Investment income and other, net
(20,472)
Foreign currency loss on intercompany loans
5,166
Interest expense, net
148,951
Total Reported EBITDA
$ 856,886
Mountain Reported EBITDA
$ 851,282
Lodging Reported EBITDA
7,275
Resort Reported EBITDA*
858,557
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
(1,671)
Total Reported EBITDA
$ 856,886
* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging
The following table reconciles long-term debt, net to Net Debt and the calculation of Net Debt to Total Reported EBITDA for the twelve months ended April 30, 2023.
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of April 30, 2023
Long-term debt, net
$ 2,773,747
Long-term debt due within one year
68,970
Total debt
2,842,717
Less: cash and cash equivalents
896,089
Net debt
$ 1,946,628
Net debt to Total Reported EBITDA
2.3x
The following table reconciles Real Estate Reported EBITDA to Net Real Estate Cash Flow for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022.
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended April 30,
Nine Months Ended April 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
$ (1,436)
$ (1,291)
$ (559)
$ (2,815)
Non-cash Real Estate cost of sales
—
—
5,138
227
Non-cash Real Estate stock-based compensation
45
66
145
210
Change in real estate deposits and recovery of previously
(284)
(196)
(180)
692
Net Real Estate Cash Flow
$ (1,675)
$ (1,421)
$ 4,544
$ (1,686)
The following table reconciles Resort net revenue to Resort EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2023 guidance.
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2023 Guidance (2)
Resort net revenue (1)
2,890,000
Resort Reported EBITDA (1)
845,000
Resort EBITDA margin (1)
29.2 %
(1) Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging
(2) Represents the mid-point of Guidance
