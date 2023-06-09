Match Group Tells Spammers To Bot Off As It Continues Investing In Automated Tools To Remove Fraudsters

Match Group says it companies have blocked nearly 5 million spam and bot accounts in the first quarter at sign up or before a user sees it

DALLAS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark Internet Safety Month, today, Tinder and Match Group are highlighting Tinder's efforts to combat online fraudsters through tools that help reduce spam on the platform. Match Group companies are continuing making investments to enhance machine learning tools that proactively detect, prevent and remove spam across Match Group's global portfolio.

Tinder has also led the portfolio on rolling out several safety features, including Photo Verification with selfie video , background checks through Garbo and in-app video chat, which have been implemented in other Match Group brands.

According to internet crime experts, cyber criminals use various tactics and forms of communications across online platforms, from email and text phishing scams to social media platforms and online dating services. Match Group companies constantly invest in advanced detection and removal tools to help maintain the integrity of their services.

Match Group says every minute, there are an average of 44 spam accounts removed across its portfolio as an effort to help curtail suspected fraudulent accounts either blocked at sign up or before a user sees them. Additionally, nearly 5 million bots and spam accounts have been removed between January and March of this year — before the account gained access to the platform or shortly after signup, in an effort to prevent potential harm.

"Tinder has an exceptional team with deep experience in detecting bad behavior, including spam," said Rory Kozoll, SVP of product integrity, Tinder. "Fraud detection is just one of many efforts we deploy to remove potential fraudulent accounts and it is something we will continue to invest in. By simultaneously investing in and building innovative online tools, we are also adding an additional level of security and confidence for users across the portfolio.

Over the few years, Tinder says spammers have evolved their tactics to exploit common member behaviors like posting a social handle on their bio to direct traffic to another platform, where they often monetize directly, or share yet another link that redirects to a third site for monetization.

In its continued efforts to help create a fun and safer place to meet new people, Tinder announced changes to its existing Community Guidelines last month, outlining the good behaviors that help lead to the best possible experience for everyone on the app. As part of these changes, Tinder says it will remove social handles from public bios that advertise or promote their social profiles to gain followers, sell things, fundraise, or campaign.

"We are continuously enhancing our spam prevention tools to help make them more effective, while also making investments in machine learning, both which we view as essential for Match Group to help maintain a safer service for our users around the world," said Jess Johnson, director, safety product, Match Group. "By implementing a combination of technology, human moderation, and user education to encourage reporting of suspicious activity, we are able to help remove the vast majority of spam at sign up or before a user ever sees it."

Garbo first launched on Tinder in March of 2022 and is now available on Plenty of Fish, Match and Stir. Following new enhancements incorporated in Tinder's Photo Verification process, the tools were implemented on Hinge, Archer, and Plenty of Fish, with more brands to follow.

